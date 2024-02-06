Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Are 'Friends' No More In New Super Bowl Ad

Twenty years after their “Friends” characters skipped off into the sunset, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have reunited on-screen for a new ad campaign.

On Tuesday, Uber Eats unveiled a starry commercial featuring a memorable appearance by the two actors. In it, Aniston jokes that she has to forget something about her life to “make a little room” in her mind to remember the food delivery service’s many offerings.

It’s only when Aniston bumps into Schwimmer on what appears to be the backlot of a film and television studio that it becomes clear exactly what she’s forgotten.

“Have we met,” she asks her former co-star.

Watch the Uber Eats ad with Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer below.

After Schwimmer unsuccessfully attempts to jog Aniston’s memory, he scoffs: “I hate this town.”

Last week, Uber Eats teased the campaign with short clip of soccer star David Beckham and his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, putting a cheeky spin on a viral scene from the 2023 documentary “Beckham.”

In addition to Aniston, Schwimmer and the Beckhams, the ad also features appearances by Usher, who winks at his forthcoming Super Bowl halftime performance, and fellow musician Jelly Roll.

The Uber Eats commercial will make its television broadcast debut during Super Bowl LVIII, which airs Sunday.

