Jennifer Aniston Clapped Back at Commenters Asking Why She Cut Off Her Anti-Vax Friends

Jennifer Aniston is doubling down and defending her decision to cut ties with people in her inner circle who don't plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

After revealing that she lost a "few people in my weekly routine" over their refusal to disclose their vaccination status during an interview for InStyle's September issue, the actress faced backlash from critics online. But on Thursday, she directly took on her detractors, and schooled them with a science lesson.

Posting to her Instagram Stories, Aniston shared a fan comment that questioned, "But if [Jennifer's] vaccinated she's protected correct? Why be worried about [having unvaxxed people] around her?"

In response, Jen elaborated on her stance, writing: "Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me. I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die. BUT I CAN give it to someone who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) — and therefore I would put their lives at risk."

She added, "THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves."

Following up on her previous note, Aniston shared another Instagram Story of needlepoint embroidery that read, "What doesn't kill you mutates and tries again."

Aniston first opened up about narrowing down her group of friends based on whether they're vaccinated or not while speaking with InStyle. "There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame," she said. "I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate."

"I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day," she continued. "It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."