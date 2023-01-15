Jennifer Aniston Claims Pal Jason Bateman Has the ‘Best Hair in Hollywood’ in New Birthday Post

Jennifer Aniston, 53, took to Instagram to wish her pal Jason Bateman a happy 54th birthday, and while doing so, the Friends alum bestowed a very high honorific on the star.

Aniston started off with a photo of her hugging her co-star from The Switch and making a kissy face next to his cheek. She posted the snap to her Instagram Story and wrote, “Happy birthday to this guy [face with party horn emoji] [cake emoji].” She also added a hashtag that said, “#JasonBateman.”

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

From there, the Morning Show star's tribute got a little more interesting. She followed this photo with a comical snap of Bateman, where his hair is seen fluffed up and sticking out in all directions. Under this pic, she wrote, “Best hair in Hollywood,” and she included a face with hearts emoji, as well as an emoji of a trophy.

Bateman and Aniston have been friends for years and they've worked on a number of projects together, including the comedies Horrible Bosses, The Switch, Office Christmas Party and The Break-Up.

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Last summer, Aniston even took a tropical vacay with Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. Meanwhile, we've also learned that the pair get together for drinks or dinner nearly every week, and Bateman's kids even lovingly refer to Aniston as “Carol.”

To really sell her point about his hair, Aniston posted another pic of the Arrested Development actor with another fun 'do, this time with the top chunk of his hair pulled back into a ponytail. “See?” she wrote along with a heart and a peace sign emoji.

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Aniston closed her tribute by sharing one final photo of Bateman and writing, “Love you, JB!!”

We're obsessed with this friendship.

