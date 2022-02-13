Jennifer Aniston Celebrated Her 53rd Birthday with the Most Chaotic Pair of Pants

Alicia Brunker
·1 min read

Forget about searching the perfect cocktail dress, because Jennifer Aniston just found the cool girl alternative: the party pant.

On Saturday, a day after turning 53, Jen shared a video of herself on Instagram, wearing gold fringed, flare-leg pants to thank everyone for their birthday wishes. The tasseled trousers were without a doubt chaotic, but seemed appropriate given the celebratory occasion. However, Aniston's friends were divided on the look.

"Okay this is the first time I've ever questioned your judgement," commented comedian Whitney Cummings. Meanwhile, actress Juliette Lewis was a fan, writing: "Oh YEEEESSSSSS 👏👏👏👏 Those are exactly the Right birthday pants!! HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to YOU."

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Swapped Her Straight Hair for Her Natural Waves

Aniston paired the pants with a modest black top with faux fur cuffs, and wore her signature layered hair down in beach-y waves. In the clip, she shook her foot to highlight the kinetic nature of her bottoms while standing outside in front of an idyllic backdrop. "Thank you all so much 🤗⁣ I'm filled with so much gratitude for all the love that poured over me on my birthday," she captioned the post. "Blessed girl over here 🥰🥳⁣ I love you ❤️👈🏼!"

Congratulations to Jen (and her pants) for making 53 look *this* good.

