Jennifer Aniston Blow-Dries Her Hair While Playfully Mimicking Longtime Hairstylist Chris McMillan

Jennifer Aniston is showing off her impressive blow-drying skills!

In a playful Instagram video with her decades-long hairstylist, Chris McMillan, The Morning Show actress, 53, can be seen drying her hair for a few seconds before she jokes, "This is Chris doing my hair."

The clip, shared on her haircare line LolaVie's Instagram page, then shows McMillan using the Perfecting Leave-In Conditioner on the actress's hair as she says, "A little bit goes a long way."

In December, Aniston's ex-husband Justin Theroux revealed he's a fan of her brand, posting a photo of the LolaVie Perfecting Leave-In – the same product McMillan was using on the Friends alum – on his Instagram Story and raved about it.

"Thank you b. & @lolavie," Theroux said, referencing Aniston by an endearing nickname. "WORKS," he added.

Aniston is never afraid to put her tresses on display, even when they don't behave.

In January, the actress shared two new selfies on Instagram, showing off her wavy strands styled in a deep part, as she smiled at the camera wearing minimal makeup.

"Okay, Humidity…🥵😵‍💫⁣," she captioned the snaps. "Let's go…..👊🏼💪🏼@lolavie."

She gave a shoutout to LolaVie, which launched in September, hoping her styling creams can help out her full locks.

Aniston's beauty brand carries two must-have products, the Glossing Detangler Spray and the Perfecting Leave-In Conditioner.

The actress called the detangler "the Swiss Army Knife" of hair products during a chat with PEOPLE in September because of its many benefits, including protecting hair from heat damage and enhancing shine — and has streamlined her routine to three steps because of it: shampooing, conditioning followed by a few spritzes of this.

It's the perfect product for the star, who described her head full of waves as having "300 personalities."

Aniston also told PEOPLE that when it came to product development, she was most focused on replenishing hair health.

"How can we give hair that is really damaged and goes through the wear and tear that mine has gone through nourishment?" she said. "That's what we focused on, [what] we were all very particular about. It just had to be absolutely perfect."

The result included items that are cruelty-free, vegan and created without gluten, parabens, preservatives, phthalates, silicones and sulfates.