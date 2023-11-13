How Jennifer Aniston became TV's ultimate quiet luxury icon

Apple TV+/Erin Simkin

If Succession helped teach striving bros everywhere how to sartorially approximate billionaire stealth wealth, The Morning Show has lately rendered a similar service to members of the opposite sex, with Jennifer Aniston – who plays the feisty media legend Alex Levy – leading the charge. The plot for season three veered a little Succession, too, with a media giant in trouble, and an enigmatic tech billionaire on hand to save it.

The Morning Show has always been an exploration of power, and the myriad ways it can be used and exploited. Season three found its main characters, Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), harnessing and manipulating their potential in new ways. Naturally, the clothes had to mirror that journey.

TMS is a rare series in which each lead exclusively works with her own dedicated costume designer. For Aniston, that woman is Debra McGuire. The two have collaborated on the A-lister's onscreen style for more than 30 years, ever since the Friends era. So who better suited to turn the famously low-key star, who practically embodies the quiet luxury trend, into a character that radiates the same energy on TV?

If you have tuned into TMS since the beginning, you'll have noticed the subtle evolution of Alex's style. As she has risen through the ranks of the network and become more confident about her role within it, her wardrobe has reflected that.

"In season three there's a power there that's much more genuine, and you notice it in her physicality," McGuire says. "I did a lot where I actually show her body and her arms, and it's a metaphor for another layer being taken off. It's way more powerful because there's no hiding behind anything anymore. She obviously has a lot more sense of herself."

That meant trading in the restrictive suits of season one and the Covid-era layers of season two for sumptuous Khaite knits, sleek Saint Laurent coats, Alexander McQueen dresses and pencil skirts designed by McGuire. All, of course, in a neutral stealth wealth palette of black, navy, grey and cream that whispered (rather than screamed) influence, taste and money.

One can't help but see parallels between Alex's style and that of Aniston herself, who has long been a paragon of sotto voce elegance, both on the red carpet and off. From her high-end but relaxed basics (more often than not, she can be spotted in cargo trousers and flip-flops when she's off duty, paired with a cashmere sweater) to her seemingly low-maintenance, caramel-blonde highlights, Aniston has long been the poster-girl for quiet luxury. We wouldn't be surprised if, now season three of TMS has finished, we see a few of Alex's style signatures sneaking into Aniston's own wardrobe.

"The hardest thing is to separate Jennifer from Alex," McGuire agrees. "We really wanted to keep her look very Diane Sawyer from the old days, looking to great mentors in the news world who had really good flare, especially in the '70s, and trying to stay true to that classic East coast elegance."

That blend of classicism and simplicity, of basics with the very best craftsmanship, is pure quiet luxury. "And that is a lot of who Jennifer is. She is a stealth wealth icon."

