This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Skin-Tightening Device Is Basically Like an At-Home Face Lift

And it's on sale starting at $112 today.

Celebrities, models, and A-listers alike usually have at least one thing in common: their love for out-of-reach beauty rituals and products. Demi Lovato is known to finish off workouts with cryotherapy, which can set you back about $100 per session, which can become pricey fairly quickly. Kim Kardashian pays upwards of $3,000 for her skincare products — just a bit out of my budget. And Jennifer Aniston, Bella Hadid, and Kate Hudson use NuFace’s face-sculpting devices, which normally start at $209. But today for Black Friday, you can score them for 25 percent off. Plus, score a free skincare travel bag via the NuFace website while supplies last.

The devices literally tone your face and body via low levels of electrical currents that stimulate your muscles. This causes them to contract, lift, and stay up. NuFace also promotes your overall collagen production, creating a healthy, glowing appearance.

Shop now: $184 (Originally $245); nuface.com, nordstrom.com, and amazon.com

All you have to do is apply the Hydrating Aqua Gel Activator — an essential step in transferring the microcurrents from the device to your face, then gliding your NuFace atop. The brand recommends using it five days per week for the first 60 days to see a dramatic difference, following with a maintenance routine of two to three days per week to prolong your results. The process is easy and pain-free.

Jennifer Aniston, Bella Hadid, and Kate Hudson don’t swear by the device for just any ol’ reason. And shoppers are just as hooked, with fans saying it’s a “must-have tool for anti-aging.” One shopper was even asked if they received a professional treatment because their “face [looked] so snatched.” So yes, it actually works. InStyle editors have even tested it for proof.

Here’s the thing: you’ll never know what it could do for you until you give it a shot. So why not try out a celeb, shopper, and editor-loved product while scoring it for less. Shop the devices here before the sale wraps on November 28.

Shop now: $112–119 (Originally $159); nuface.com, nordstrom.com, and amazon.com

Shop now: $394 (Originally $525); nuface.com, nordstrom.com, and amazon.com

