This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Anti-Humidity Shampoo Completely Revives Thin, Frizzy Hair

There's no four letter word we dislike more than "frizz." We don't like to hear it and we definitely don't like to see it, but unfortunately, come summer's high heat and humidity, it's a word that's thrown around all too often in conversation. "Ugh, my hair is so frizzy today!" Or, "This humidity is not good for frizz."

The key to keeping flyaways at bay sounds simple: Hydrate your hair. But finding a product that effectively does this is much more of a challenge. Good thing Jennifer Aniston, queen of smooth, luscious, voluminous hair, has an anti-frizz solution that requires an easy lather, rinse, and repeat!

Earlier this year, Aniston's hair stylist, Chris McMillan, broke down the star's entire hair routine for Vogue, but the one product we haven't been able to get off our minds since is the Living Proof Anti-Frizz Shampoo. According to McMillan, Aniston takes hair washing very seriously, so you can bet she's not going to reach for just any ol' shampoo when she lathers up. She switches off between the Drunk Elephant Cocomino Glossing Shampoo and the aforementioned Living Proof Anti-Frizz option, for which Aniston was once a spokesperson. Shoppers love it too: The shampoo has hundreds of five-star ratings and so many reviewers say it solved all of their "frizzy hair issues."

The anti-frizz shampoo keeps flyaways, well, away, thanks to Living Proof's patented Healthy Hair Molecule — the brand's biggest breakthrough in anti-No Frizz technology. It stops frizz by creating a weightless, invisible shield around each strand that then works to block the effects of heat and humidity (a.k.a no frizz!) Worth emphasizing: The effects are weightless, so your hair won't feel heavy or greasy after use.

"I live in heat and humidity in the summer and I work outside," wrote one reviewer. "This product works great! I don't use other products in my hair and this shampoo and conditioner duo used daily works great for fighting frizz!"

Another shopper with long, fine hair mentioned that the anti-frizz shampoo not only fights flyaways, but also boosts volume. "My hair felt so much healthier, fuller, and [saw] virtually no frizz with little effort," they wrote. "I have been using it for one week now, and I couldn't be happier with the changes I am seeing in my hair!"

The dog days of summer-induced frizz are nothing this Living Proof shampoo can't fix. Try it for yourself and get ready for the best hair of your life.