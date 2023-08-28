Jennifer Aniston and I Agree: These Butt-Flattering Jeans Will Never Go Out of Style

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Levi’s denim will always be a worthy investment.

I love thrifting just as much as I love shopping, though the former feels a bit more like a game to me. You have to pick through racks and racks of things before you find the one — kind of like dating, right? It takes time, but if you’re diligent and thorough, you can really strike gold — like I did when I found a pair of vintage Levi’s 501s at a garage sale for 25 cents. I’m not kidding.

Now, I tell you this story not only because I am incredibly proud of my scavenging skills that landed me with what’s perhaps the most affordable pair of jeans I’ve ever — and will ever — own, but also because I, along with every other person I know, dreams of thrifting that perfect pair of Levi’s. Why? Because they’re top-quality jeans that never go out of style, and it seems that Jennifer Aniston wholeheartedly agrees.

In a new interview with WSJ Magazine, Aniston opened up about a lot — relationships, friendships, and, of course, fashion, which naturally piqued my interest. The actress revealed the one piece of clothing she still has from her Friends days and answered the one question I always love hearing an answer to: the trend that’ll never go out of style. Everyone’s response is usually so different, but Aniston and I are totally aligned that Levi’s will never, ever go out of style.

Vintage 501s are every thirfter’s dream, which in and of itself showcases the denim brand’s value and the fact the jeans only get better with age and wear, making them a worthy investment. In addition to Aniston, so many celebrities like Dakota Johnson, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and even icons like Marilyn Monroe are all Levi’s fans, as are editors like myself. And though I don’t need to tell you this, a strong A-lister backing certainly adds more appeal to something, for the simple fact that with so many big names on board, you know it must be good. Levi’s, in their many silhouettes and washes, are just that: exceptionally good.

While I, myself, have tried a plethora of designer denim brands I love with all my heart, Levi’s is in its own category because of the price, quality, and longstanding history (you can read all about it here). Most styles aren’t over $100 — save for a few that are a bit more elaborate in their design — and the quality is simply unmatched, as they get better with age and last a long time (hence, the love for vintage pairs that have that perfect worn-in look). Not to mention, I feel like every time I wear my Levi’s, my butt looks its best ever, so, there’s that bonus, too.

Levi’s have never really gone away, but with this new callout from Aniston, I have a strong feeling that styles are going to fly off the shelves. Shop more styles from Nordstrom and Amazon below — and maybe grab a few pairs while they’re on sale.

