Jennifer Aniston admits that she considered quitting acting two years ago

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about how, not too long ago, she seriously contemplated leaving show business.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, during an interview on Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett's podcast, Smartless, the Friends star revealed that working on a dysfunctional movie set two years ago practically convinced her to retire from acting.

"I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind, which it never did before. I was like, 'Whoa, that sucked the life out of me.' I don't know if this is what interests me," said Aniston of an "unprepared project" that prompted the consideration.

Shortly after, Aniston went on to portray popular news anchor Alex Levy on AppleTV+'s The Morning Show. Aniston later took home a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her work on the show.

Aniston also revealed that if acting hadn't been her life's passion, she probably would have forayed into interior design. "I love [interior design.] It's my happy place. It's really a happy place for me," said Aniston.

Further, Aniston, who has graced our television and movie screens for decades now, even ranked the roles throughout her career, saying that her most favourite has never wavered. "That's a no brainer," she quipped. "[Rachel Green]...I would have to say that would be number one."



Aniston is slated to revisit her beloved role in the long-awaited Friends reunion with her original cast mates, though production for the TV special was delayed due to the pandemic.

