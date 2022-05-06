Jennie Garth Reveals Early-Onset Osteoarthritis Diagnosis

Stephanie Wenger
·2 min read
Jennie Garth isn't letting her early-onset osteoarthritis diagnosis slow her down.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, told Insider Thursday that she was diagnosed with the condition at 47 years old after feeling stiffness in her fingers and hands, as well as pain in her knees.

"I was like, I'm too young for arthritis," she said. "When you hear the word arthritis, you associate it with the elderly and people who are immobile, who can't live an active life."

RELATED: Tori Spelling Marks BFF Jennie Garth's 50th Birthday: 'Truly My Sister in This Lifetime'

Garth refused to allow the diagnosis to stop her from having an active lifestyle, though, telling the outlet, "It was just a new, interesting development in my maturing. You don't think of yourself as slowing down or anything stopping you from all the things you do every day."

"When you know what you're dealing with physically, there's always a workaround," she added. "I definitely don't let anything limit me."

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis and occurs "when the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of the bones wears down over time," according to the Mayo Clinic.

The condition can affect any joint but is most commonly found in the hands, knees, hips and spine. The damage is not reversible but symptoms can be managed by staying active, maintaining a healthy weight and receiving treatment.

RELATED: Jennie Garth Talks Making Daughter Lola's Prom Dress: 'I Didn't Have a Pattern or Anything'

The mother of three enjoys playing golf and hiking with her dogs, according to Insider. She also uses stretching to help improve symptoms.

Garth told the outlet she is not taking medication for her condition but applies an over-the-counter gel that provides "relief" from joint pain.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennie Garth Loves 'Day Dates' With Husband Dave Abrams: 'My Favorite Thing Now'

The actress recently celebrated her 50th birthday in April with a little help from her longtime BFF and Mystery Girls costar Tori Spelling, who shared a truly '80s chic photo of the two of them in full spandex to mark the occasion.

"She can kick.. she can stretch… she's 50!" Spelling, 48, began her caption, referencing Molly Shannon's beloved Saturday Night Live character, Sally O'Malley.

"Sally O'Malley… oops I mean Jennifer Eve Garth you truly embody a human where a number is simply a number," she continued. "You are more beautiful today than you were 30 years ago. You are an amazing inspiring woman. Such a great mom. You are my Mom mentor for sure. I love you so much. You are truly my sister in this lifetime. Xo."

