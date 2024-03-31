Jennie Garth reunites with 'Beverly Hills, 90210' co-star Ian Ziering for Easter charity event

It's Easter, and stars are hopping into the holiday spirit. From Jennie Garth, pictured, to Khloé Kardashian, see how celebs are celebrating the holy day.

Jennie Garth is teaming up with an old friend to get into the Easter spirit.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” actress reunited with former co-star Ian Ziering during a Friday charity event held by Los Angeles Mission, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting homelessness.

Garth shared photos from the event on Instagram Sunday, including a shot of her serving food and another pic of herself and Ziering smiling for the camera. The “Bad Influence” star also threw in an adorable clip of a rabbit munching on a carrot for some Easter whimsy.

“Happy Easter everyone! 🐣” Garth wrote. “We always love spending time at @thelamission with our community, particularly the increasing number of individuals and families facing homelessness. And loved seeing old and new friends there too🤩”

Easter is a Christian holiday that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the wiping away of sin. Traditions and religious rituals for Easter vary among denominations and across the globe, but many Christians observe the holiday through church services and prayer.

See how other stars are celebrating the holy holiday.

Nick Cannon creates 'bunny fantasy world' for family photoshoot

Nick Cannon and co-parent Abby De La Rosa went all out for the Easter holiday.

De La Rosa dressed up in a bubblegum pink dress and matching Easter bunny ears, while Cannon was decked out in a full-body Easter bunny costume. The pair posed with children Zillion, Zion and Beautiful for a festive photoshoot.

“@hiabbydelarosa and I created a Bunny Fantasy World for Zilly, Zion and Beautiful!!!” Cannon wrote in an Instagram post Sunday. “Happy Easter from our family to yours!! 🐰🐰🐰”

Cannon’s daughter Onyx also joined in on the Easter fun, posing for the camera alongside her father in a baby pink dress. “Happy Easter from Onyx Ice Cole Cannon! ❤️” Cannon wrote in a separate post.

Victoria and David Beckham celebrate Easter with seaside get-together

Victoria Beckham and husband David Beckham celebrated Easter with a seaside family gathering.

In an Instagram post, Beckham shared a series of photos from the get-together, which appears to have taken place on a boat. In one photo, Beckham and David soak up the sun while lying on a pair of chaise lounge chairs. Another image shows the Beckham clan – son Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz, son Cruz and daughter Harper – posing together in matching Easter bunny ears.

“Happy Easter!! We love and miss you @romeobeckham!!" wrote Beckham, giving a shoutout to her son Romeo. "Kisses from the Beckhams and Peltz Beckhams.”

Kate Beckinsale shares Easter photo amid hospital stay

On Instagram, Kate Beckinsale shared a photo of herself wearing white Easter bunny socks. The pic appears to have been taken from a hospital bed.

In another post earlier this month, Beckinsale celebrated U.K. Mother's Day and shared photos of herself from a hospital bed. “Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s (expletive) and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t," Beckinsale wrote at the time. The actress did not elaborate on when she was hospitalized or disclosed the reason for her stay.

“Happy Easter 🐰🐇🐣” Beckinsale wrote.

Khloé Kardashian indulges in Easter fun with children, mother Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian hopped into the holiday spirit with daughter True and son Tatum.

As seen in photos shared on Instagram Saturday, the reality-TV star brought her children to a colorful Easter celebration with mother Kris Jenner. True posed with a pair of rainbow-striped Easter eggs, while Tatum donned a white Easter bunny apron.

Kardashian, Jenner and True also posed together for a sweet group selfie.

Kris Jenner reminisces on Easter celebrations with throwback photos

Kris Jenner took a trip down memory lane with a series of throwback photos on Instagram Saturday.

The nostalgic pics featured Jenner’s children Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian taking part in various Easter festivities in their Sunday best. “Happy Easter weekend! 🐣🌸🐰” Jenner wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian chimed in on the Easter nostalgia in the comments section. “The best memories 🤍🐣” she wrote.

Jessica Alba poses with husband Cash Warren for Easter family photo

Jessica Alba shared a pair of family photos with husband Cash Warren on Instagram Sunday.

The couple posed with their children – daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes – for the outdoor pics.

“Easter with my mains 🐰💐✌🏽🤍 #HappyEaster” Alba wrote.

