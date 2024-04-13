Jennie Garth Recalls Lessons Learned from Late “90210” Costar Luke Perry: 'I Think of Him Often' (Exclusive)

Garth detailed Perry's "ability to make you feel like you were the only person in the world" during an upcoming episode of 'Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone'

Luke Perry taught Jennie Garth a valuable lesson about showing love to Beverly Hills, 90210 fans — and it's one she hasn't yet forgotten.

In an exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's episode of Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone, the 52-year-old actress details how much she loves "meeting all the fans" at conventions and how her late costar inspired her approach to those interactions, simply through his example.

After describing the "genuine love and adoration and excitement" of fans at conventions, Garth adds that she feels "so honored to get to meet them."

"I really mean that. And people wait, and pay money and they wait, and it means a lot and I try to give everybody their time and just really hear their stories," Garth, who first played Kelly Taylor throughout the original series during its decade-long run, says.

"I really do genuinely love those experiences and the whole con world has really — it's important for a lot of people and it means so much to them. And the person I think I learned the most about, giving every person their time with you, how important that is... was Luke."

As Garth explains, Perry — who famously portrayed Dylan McKay in the series — taught her about interacting with fans "just by example and just by watching him."

"How people responded to him and how he had the ability to make you feel like you were the only person in the world that mattered," she says. "And I love that I learned that lesson from him and I try to keep that alive. I think of him often."

Elsewhere in Garth's latest conversation, she elaborated on her excitement for what's to come in her own career, and how ultimately, she wants to "keep working" no matter how many retirement jokes she may make.

"I joke and say I have 9 more years in me and I'm gonna hit that pension, my retirement, I'm out. But I will never stop creating, it's just the way I'm wired," she says. "Life has such a beautiful way of just falling into place if you let it. And I'm really in that space of just being open to what's coming next."

Garth has previously opened up about her friendship with Perry, who died in March 2019 at age 52, revealing earlier this year that the loss is "never easy" and is "not going to ever get easy."

She shared ahead of 90s Con in March that rewatching the show for her 90210MG podcast is a "visual constant reminder."

"The thing about when the cast gets together, we all have that in common because we all loved him so much and so there's that connective tissue for us as a group," she said at the time. "And there's that deep understanding that he is right there with us, when we're all together, just put a chair there because he's sitting in it, he's not going to not be there."

