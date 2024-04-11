Jennie Garth Looks Back on Her Iconic 'I Choose Me' Line from “90210 ”and How It Became a 'North Star' (Exclusive)

"Even to this day, that line has sort of walked with me through life," Garth admits in PEOPLE's exclusive preview of her appearance on Sunday's 'Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone'

Jennie Garth never thought that her iconic line on Beverly Hills, 90210 would have such a profound impact on who she is today.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode on Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone, the actress, 52, who took on the role of Kelly Taylor in the hit teen drama shares more insight into how her "I choose me" line came to be.

Fans may recall the moment when Kelly found herself in a love triangle between Brandon Walsh (Jason Priestley) and Dylan McKay (Luke Perry). When the two boys confronted her about who she was going to choose, Kelly shocked fans when she announced, "I choose me" instead of picking one or the other.

Taylor Hill/WireImage Jennie Garth attends the 2023 KIIS FM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at The Kia Forum on December 1, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

"The beautiful woman that wrote that line, Jessica Klein, nor myself had any idea of the real impact of that line, I don't think — on just girls, women [and] people," Garth explains. "Even to this day, that line has sort of walked with me through life and and been sort of a North Star for me."

While some can interpret "I choose me" as a "selfish sort of declaration," she says it's "quite the opposite" as people need to "know who you are" before showing up for others.

Fox Network. All rights reserved. / Courtesy Everett Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling on "90210."

"I have sort of pulled that and synergistically weaved it into my current life," Garth continues, sharing how the line had pushed her to create a brand called Me by Jennie Garth. "It comes from the inspiration of 'I choose me' and that's sort of my going to be my brand messaging to people."

The actress says that many of her fans have resonated with the merch she's put out through the brand and shares her hopes to "continue that message" through future ventures.

Beverly Hills, 90210 originally aired from 1990 to 2000. Other leading women on the drama included Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, and Gabrielle Carteris. Most of the original cast went on to reprise their roles the spinoff 90210 and the reboot BH 90210.

New episodes of Getting Grilled With Curtis Stone premiere Sundays on HSN+.

