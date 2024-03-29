Jennie Garth Has 'Always Stood Beside’ Tori Spelling and Will 'Continue to Do That' amid Divorce News (Exclusive)

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum said she shares an "unbreakable" bond with Spelling, who filed for divorce from husband Dean McDermott on Friday

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Taylor Hill/WireImage Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling

Jennie Garth will always be there for her friend and former costar Tori Spelling.

Garth, 51, exclusively tells PEOPLE on Friday at the Los Angeles Mission Easter event that she'll always support her Beverly Hills, 90210 costar soon after Spelling, 50, filed for divorce from Dean McDermott.

"I've always stood beside her, behind her, supported her, and I will always continue to do that," Garth says.

The actress also tells PEOPLE how special their friendship is after connecting on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210 as young women. "We bonded, [and] forged a really strong, unique friendship at such a young age," Garth explains. "That kind of bond doesn't ever go away. You know, it's kind of unbreakable."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Related: Tori Spelling Seeks Sole Physical, Joint Legal Custody of Her Five Kids with Dean McDermott in Divorce Filing

Last year, the actresses told PEOPLE that their friendship is more like a sisterhood.

"We're different people so of course we're going to see things differently from time to time," Garth told PEOPLE in January 2023. "But we look out for each other, and we love each other."

"It's more than just best friends. We're sisters," added Spelling.

Gisela Schober/Getty Jennie Garth on June 21, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

Spelling and Garth's former costar Ian Ziering also showed support for Spelling at the Friday Los Angeles Mission Easter event.

“We support each other through life's ups and downs after the show, we still care about each other,” Ziering, 59, exclusively told PEOPLE. “So whenever there's a victory, we all pull together and lend support and pride, and when there's challenging times, we come together and offer whatever support we can from wherever we are.”



Story continues

Spelling cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for filing for divorce, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Friday.

After 18 years of marriage, McDermott, 57, announced the couple's separation in a now-deleted Instagram post on June 17, 2023 — the same day listed as the day of separation in the filing. He wrote that the pair "have decided to go our separate ways."

Representatives for both Spelling and McDermott did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Amy Sussman/Getty Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend Fox Winter TCA on February 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Related: Tori Spelling Files for Divorce from Dean McDermott After 18 Years of Marriage

In her filing, Spelling requested sole physical custody and joint legal custody of the couple's five children — Beau, 7, Finn, 11, Hattie, 12, and Stella, 15, and Liam, 17 — allowing McDermott visitation time.

Spelling's filing did not disclose whether the pair had a prenuptial agreement in place. She stated that the nature and extent of their respective properties have yet to be determined.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.