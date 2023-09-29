Jenni Kayne Expands Southern Presence With New Stores in Nashville and Charlotte

California-based lifestyle brand Jenni Kayne will open two new retail stores in Nashville and Charlotte, N.C.

Both stores will offer the full range of Jenni Kayne products across apparel, accessories, home and apothecary. They will also sell Jenni Kayne’s skin care line, Oak Essentials.

More from WWD

The Nashville store, which opens Saturday, is located in 12 South, one of Nashville’s most bustling neighborhoods and home to many restaurants and designer boutiques. The Jenni Kayne shop spans 1,976 square feet.

Opening Oct. 7 is the Charlotte store located in Phillips Place, an upscale outdoor mall. That store spans 1,653 square feet.

Both stores feature interior design details that highlight the brand’s signature coastal aesthetic with light and bright interiors. Solid wood floors, minimalist design and natural textures ground the space, along with elevated neutrals.

Prices range from $50 for candles/Oak Essentials to furniture items that can go as high as $8,000, such as the Harbor sofa.

Jenni Kayne’s Nashville and Charlotte locations mark the brand’s third and fourth store in the Southern region, joining Atlanta and Houston. Overall, Jenni Kayne will now have 23 stores with these two additions, including two home-only stores in Brentwood and Montecito, Calif.

“We are thrilled to make our debut in both Nashville and Charlotte and continue our retail expansion in the South,” said Julia Hunter, chief executive officer of Jenni Kayne. “We’ve been looking to expand our footprint in the South for quite some time, and both cities felt like the perfect fit. We’re really excited to bring new and existing customers the full Jenni Kayne experience.”

In an interview with WWD last year, Hunter said, “our stores are pretty unique in the way they run financially because we have such a high rate of return customers. They are very local shoppers who come to us almost daily and love building their uniform at the retail stores.”

Story continues

Jenni Kayne will celebrate opening day in Nashville with wine courtesy of Avaline, treats from Whitney’s cookies and a DIY floral bar by Flwr Shop. On Sunday, the store will offer a mini Oak Essentials facial by Face Nashville, and on Monday, customers can take home a copy of Kayne’s latest book, “Pacific Natural At Home,” with purchases. On Oct. 6, customers can enjoy a complimentary Oak Essentials Ritual Oil and Pure Gel Cleanse with purchase, and on Oct. 7 there will be special pop-up with Spark Collection, a welded jewelry experience.

The Charlotte activities include an opening day celebration Oct. 7 with a glass of Champagne from Vintage Goat Champagne Truck and complimentary floral bundle with one’s purchase from Southern Blossom. On Oct. 8, the shop will offer edible bouquets by Babe and Butcher, a charcuterie shop, Avaline wine and a special Spark Collection pop-up. On Oct. 9, customers can take home Kayne’s interiors book with a purchase, and on Oct. 10, the store is offering a complimentary Oak Essentials Dew Body Oil and Restorative Mask with purchase.

Best of WWD

Click here to read the full article.