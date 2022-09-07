Jennette McCurdy's Mom Wrote Her A Shockingly Cruel Email, Then Asked For Money

Jennette McCurdy in 2013. (Photo: Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images)

Actor Jennette McCurdy shared a particularly painful email from her mother in an episode of the online series “Red Table Talk” on Wednesday.

The video shows the former “iCarly” star reading from her recent memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” In the email, McCurdy’s mother, Debra ― who died in 2013 from breast cancer — purportedly spouts off a series of shockingly nasty insults toward her daughter before then asking for money.

“I am so disappointed in you,” the message said, according to McCurdy. “You used to be my perfect little angel, but now you are nothing more than a little ... slut, a floozy, all used up.”

The email goes on to reference photos of McCurdy on the website TMZ, showing the actor with a man. The mother describes him as a “hideous ogre” before calling her daughter a “liar” and “ugly monster” who is “conniving” and “evil.”

“You look pudgier too. It’s clear you’re eating your guilt,” the message said, according to McCurdy. “I told your brothers about you, and they all said they disown you just like I do. We want nothing to do with you. Love, Mom — or should I say Deb, since I am no longer your mother?”

But the postscript may be the most confusing part of the entire email.

“P.S. Send money for a new fridge; ours broke,” McCurdy read.

Leading up to the publication of her new memoir, the actor has been open about abuse she endured in her youth.

McCurdy has said that her mother manipulated her into becoming a child actor, shamed her over her weight and diet, and sexually abused her. McCurdy also recently said that she was photographed in a bikini and encouraged to drink alcohol during a Nickelodeon wardrobe fitting as a teen, indicating that her mother would not intervene in such incidents.

Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, call the National Eating Disorder Association hotline at 1-800-931-2237.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.