Jenna Ortega's new movie Finestkind lands rough first reviews

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega's upcoming film Finestkind has opened to underwhelming reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.



The crime thriller from director Brian Helgehand tells the story of estranged brothers Tom (Ben Foster) and Charlie (Toby Wallace), who strike a deal with a Boston crime syndicate, endangering the lives of their father Ray (Tommy Lee Jones) and the mysterious Mabel (Ortega).

Premiered at Toronto International Film Festival last week, Finestkind has earned mostly mixed to negative reviews on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, where it currently sits at a score of just 20% from ten reviews.

The rating is likely to change once more reviews come in ahead of the film's general release, which is yet to be announced.

In the meantime, take a look at what critics had to say on the movie, whose cast also includes The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Ismael Cruz Córdova, Fear the Walking Dead's Aaron Stanford and The Sopranos' Tim Daly.



"This is one of those frustrating dramas wherein it feels like different cast members are making different movies. Foster's is a grounded character piece; everyone else is doing melodrama."

"While the end result is set in the present day, there's a palpable throwback, been-there-done-that vibe to the proceedings."

"If you choose to focus on the family connections, then it's clear that Helgeland has something to say."

"The big oddity is a script that doesn't know when to stop talking from writer-director Brian Helgeland, who won an Oscar for writing L.A. Confidential back in 1997."



"There's no better Father's Day gift than streaming an example of their stunted emotions and stubborn failures via a thriller-adjacent plot that ultimately lets them off the hook to rousing fanfare."

"You can see from an outline point of view that the film has several good story elements and nearly all the pieces are in place. It's just a shame that on execution, it's all over the place, ranging from being uneventful to being unintentionally funny."

"Finestkind is a mishmash of ideas, shifting stakes, and poor choices that should've floated, but instead, it just sinks."

A release date for Finestkind is yet to be announced.



