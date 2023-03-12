Jenna Ortega has 'Wednesday' reunion on 'SNL' with Fred Armisen; duo recreate 'The Parent Trap'

Jenna Ortega and Fred Armisen are creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — just like the Addams Family.

Ortega, 20, stepped into big shoes as a first-time host of "Saturday Night Live" and the youngest host of the season.

The "Wednesday" star called on her Netflix co-star Armisen, a former "SNL" cast member, for support for her big moment. "I am so honored that you’re here. You’re the reason I started watching 'SNL,' actually," Ortega said during her opening monologue, before inviting Armisen to join her on stage. "My favorite sketch of all time is The Californians."

True to her "Wednesday" character, Ortega shoos away Armisen, who plays Uncle Fester in the Netflix series, before he gets too chatty.

Jenna Ortega hosted "Saturday Night Live" on March 11.

'Scream VI': How the new Ghostface matches the bloody 'brutality' of New York City

Before the "SNL" host invited Armisen to the stage, she poked fun at her dark persona. "A lot of people assume that I am dark and twisted in real life because of these roles that I play," Ortega said, referencing her "Scream" and "Wednesday." "But I am not like that at all."

"I think there’s just something about my face when people see it and they’re like, 'Hey, let’s throw blood on that,'" she joked.

Ortega added that she isn't "scared very easily," but hosting "SNL" was a way to tackle her "biggest fear: Happy, extroverted people who are always trying to perform."

Fred Armisen's here to support Jenna Ortega! pic.twitter.com/SheiFKQcHq — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 12, 2023

The top 10 'SNL' sketches this season (so far), ranked, from 'HBO Mario Kart' to 'Christmas Carol'

Jenna Ortega and Fred Armisen recreate 'The Parent Trap'

Ortega also reunited with Armisen for a sketch, in which the 20-year-old was cast as the lead roles of twins Hallie and Annie in a remake of Lindsey Lohan's "The Parent Trap." (The 1961 original "The Parent Trap" starred Hayley Mills).

Story continues

With Bowen Yang as the director, he instructed crew member Raymond (Armisen) to act as Ortega's body double for the notable scene in which Hallie and Annie discover they are twins after hunkering down in their summer camp cabin following a storm.

Armisen kept interjecting with inappropriate ad libs as they were shooting the scene from commenting on how "hot" Shawn Mendes is to confessing his love for "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Lisa Rinna.

SAG Awards 2023: Lisa Ann Walter brings 'Parent Trap' co-star Elaine Hendrix as date

Eventually, the duo makes it to the part where they find old photos of their parents that match up perfectly. Only, in this remake, Ed Helms and Leslie Mann are Hallie and Annie's parents rather than Natasha Richardson and Dennis Quaid.

"Is this for streaming?" Raymond quipped.

He later took a sinister turn as he said, "So they just split us up? Why would they do that to us? We’ve got to kill them. If we work together, we can kill them."

Travis Kelce uses hilarious 'SNL' monologue to zing brother Jason, Patrick Mahomes' voice

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL': Jenna Ortega and 'Wednesday' co-star Fred Armisen reunite