Jenna Ortega’s transparent Corseted Lace Blazer Doubles as a Minidress

Randy Shropshire - Getty Images

Although Jenna Ortega can certainly rock an all-black outfit (just tune in to Netflix’s Wednesday if you need proof), it's clear that she can nail an all-white look too.

While attending the premiere of her new movie, Finestkind, the 21-year-old star sported a white lace corseted blazer that doubled as a minidress. The piece, from Adeam’s Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection, was covered all over in a romantic floral-inspired motif. Underneath the transparent blazer dress, Ortega wore a pair of white boy shorts and a matching bra.

Randy Shropshire - Getty Images

The dress, which would’ve looked right at home on another Netflix show, Bridgerton, was paired with strappy white platform heels. And Ortega kept the monochromatic theme going by painting her nails white as well.

Leon Bennett - Getty Images

The You alum accessorized with a pair of crystal-pointed pendant earrings and a sparkly silver choker. For her beauty look, Ortega opted for a nude-colored lip and a light, rosy eyeshadow.

Randy Shropshire - Getty Images

It’s no surprise that Ortega has pulled off yet another corset-centered look. Let’s not forget that back in May, the Scream VI actor arrived at the Met Gala in a Thom Browne ensemble that radiated half gothic, half stylish pirate.

John Shearer - Getty Images

The ’fit included a black corset top, which was paired with a large, ruffled skirt that extended into a train. All over the distressed skirt there were chains of gold detailing that were repeated on the matching bolero jacket. Meanwhile, the corset was layered over a white blouse, which was decorated with a large bow.

