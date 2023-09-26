"Wednesday" Star Jenna Ortega Revives Dark Academia with a Pleated Skirt Suit

christian dior photocall paris fashion week womenswear springsummer 2024
Jenna Ortega's Style Evolution Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

Jenna Ortega went from being known as a sweet child star in Jane the Virgin (2014) to embodying the moody, iconic Wednesday Addams in Netflix's hit show Wednesday (2022). Over the last few years, the actress has also starred in dark film projects including The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020) and the Scream franchise (2022 and 2023).

Her edgy adult roles have since had a major influence on her style—which recently tends to include an abundance of lace, platform heels, and, above all, the color black. With her fashion, Ortega singlehandedly launched this year's Wednesday-core trend, inspiring fans everywhere to dress in all-black season after season.

Ahead, see some of Ortega's best goth-glam looks.

September 26, 2023

In a navy blue blazer, a matching pleated midi skirt, a transparent black top, a black bralette, black lace-up boots, and a black-and-white purse, at Dior's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show.

christian dior photocall paris fashion week womenswear springsummer 2024
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

May 1, 2023

In Thom Browne at the 2023 Met Gala.

met gala
John Shearer - Getty Images

April 29, 2023

In a pinstriped navy blue double-breasted blazer and matching shorts, an orange turtleneck, and metallic platform heels at a photocall for Wednesday.

jenna
Variety - Getty Images

March 9, 2023

In a Thom Browne skirt suit and black-and-white pumps for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

the tonight show starring jimmy fallon episode 1811 pictured actress jenna ortega arrives on thursday, march 9, 2023 photo by todd owyoungnbc via getty images
NBC - Getty Images

March 6, 2023

At the world premiere of Paramount's Scream VI in Olivier Rousteing's guest-designed Gaultier dress (which Ortega accidentally stained with a Sharpie pen, she later revealed on Instagram).

new york, new york march 06 jenna ortega attends paramounts scream vi world premiere at amc lincoln square theater on march 06, 2023 in new york city photo by jamie mccarthywireimage
Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images

February 26, 2023

In a Wednesday-esque textured leather Versace gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and thigh-high slit at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

los angeles, california february 26 jenna ortega attends the 29th annual screen actors guild awards at fairmont century plaza on february 26, 2023 in los angeles, california photo by axellebauer griffinfilmmagic
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

January 17, 2023

In a black Saint Laurent hooded gown—paired with gold bangle bracelets and daring black eyeliner—at the fashion house's menswear fall/winter 2023–24 show during Paris Fashion Week.

paris, france january 17 editorial use only for non editorial use please seek approval from fashion house jenna ortega attends the saint laurent menswear fall winter 2023 2024 show as part of paris fashion week on january 17, 2023 in paris, france photo by stephane cardinale corbiscorbis via getty images
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

January 10, 2023

In a flowing nude Gucci gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry at the 2023 Golden Globes.

beverly hills, california january 10 80th annual golden globe awards pictured jenna ortega arrives at the 80th annual golden globe awards held at the beverly hilton hotel on january 10, 2023 in beverly hills, california photo by todd williamsonnbcnbc via getty images
Todd Williamson/NBC - Getty Images

November 16, 2022

In a full goth-bride look for the Wednesday world premiere in Los Angeles, featuring a black lace wedding dress from Versace's spring 2023 collection, a coordinating black veil, Delfina Delettrez jewelry, and black pointed-toe pumps.

us actress jenna ortega attends the world premiere of netflixs wednesday at the hollywood legion theatre post 43 in los angeles, california, on november 16, 2022 photo by lisa oconnor afp photo by lisa oconnorafp via getty images
LISA O&aposCONNOR - Getty Images

November 15, 2022

In a Dion Lee black dress with lace cutouts paired with six-inch platform heels for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

los angeles, ca november 15 jenna ortega is seen at jimmy kimmel live on november 15, 2022 in los angeles, california photo by rbbauer griffingc images
RB/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

November 13, 2022

In a transparent black off-the-shoulder gown by Enrique Melendez at the Critics Choice Association's 2nd Annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television.

los angeles, california november 13 jenna ortega attends the critics choice associations celebration of latino cinema television at fairmont century plaza on november 13, 2022 in los angeles, california photo by jesse grantgetty images for critics choice association
Jesse Grant - Getty Images

October 23, 2022

In a black pantsuit with white lapels from RVN, paired with Lilou Paris jewelry, at the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival, where the actress was honored with a Breakthrough Award.

savannah, georgia october 23 jenna ortega attends the 25th scad savannah film festival – red carpet and award presentation to jenna ortega on october 23, 2022 in savannah, georgia photo by dia dipasupilgetty images for scad
Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

October 8, 2022

In a denim Gucci set, transparent black bra and lace tights, and bright red platform heels for an interview on Netflix's Wednesday held at Comic Con.

new york, new york october 08 jenna ortega attends the netflix wednesday interview during new york comic con 2022 on october 08, 2022 in new york city photo by craig barrittgetty images for reedpop
Craig Barritt - Getty Images

June 5, 2022

In a brown silk suit at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, where the actress wins Most Frightened Performance for her role as Tara Carpenter in Scream.

santa monica, california june 05 jenna ortega attends the 2022 mtv movie tv awards at barker hangar on june 05, 2022 in santa monica, california photo by vivien killileagetty images for mtv
Vivien Killilea - Getty Images

May 2, 2022

In an all-pink Barbiecore look from Valentino for the evening's "Gilded Glamour" theme at the Met Gala.

new york, new york may 02 jenna ortega attends the 2022 met gala celebrating in america an anthology of fashion at the metropolitan museum of art on may 02, 2022 in new york city photo by jeff kravitzfilmmagic
Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

February 18, 2020

At the premiere of Emma. in a Raisavanessa floral minidress paired with Swarovski jewelry, Giuseppe Zanotti silver heels, and a bejeweled pill-shaped clutch from Marzook.

los angeles, california february 18 jenna ortega attends the premiere of focus features emma at dga theater on february 18, 2020 in los angeles, california photo by rodin eckenrothwireimage
Rodin Eckenroth - Getty Images

January 5, 2020

In a nude transparent floral lace gown from Gretel Z paired with Swarovski jewelry at a 2020 Golden Globes after-party.

beverly hills, california january 05 jenna ortega attends the 21st annual warner bros and instyle golden globe after party at the beverly hilton hotel on january 05, 2020 in beverly hills, california photo by amy sussmangetty images
Amy Sussman - Getty Images

