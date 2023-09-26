"Wednesday" Star Jenna Ortega Revives Dark Academia with a Pleated Skirt Suit

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

Jenna Ortega went from being known as a sweet child star in Jane the Virgin (2014) to embodying the moody, iconic Wednesday Addams in Netflix's hit show Wednesday (2022). Over the last few years, the actress has also starred in dark film projects including The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020) and the Scream franchise (2022 and 2023).

Her edgy adult roles have since had a major influence on her style—which recently tends to include an abundance of lace, platform heels, and, above all, the color black. With her fashion, Ortega singlehandedly launched this year's Wednesday-core trend, inspiring fans everywhere to dress in all-black season after season.

Ahead, see some of Ortega's best goth-glam looks.

September 26, 2023

In a navy blue blazer, a matching pleated midi skirt, a transparent black top, a black bralette, black lace-up boots, and a black-and-white purse, at Dior's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

May 1, 2023

In Thom Browne at the 2023 Met Gala.

John Shearer - Getty Images

April 29, 2023

In a pinstriped navy blue double-breasted blazer and matching shorts, an orange turtleneck, and metallic platform heels at a photocall for Wednesday.

Variety - Getty Images

March 9, 2023

In a Thom Browne skirt suit and black-and-white pumps for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

NBC - Getty Images

March 6, 2023

At the world premiere of Paramount's Scream VI in Olivier Rousteing's guest-designed Gaultier dress (which Ortega accidentally stained with a Sharpie pen, she later revealed on Instagram).

Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images

February 26, 2023

In a Wednesday-esque textured leather Versace gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and thigh-high slit at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

January 17, 2023

In a black Saint Laurent hooded gown—paired with gold bangle bracelets and daring black eyeliner—at the fashion house's menswear fall/winter 2023–24 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

January 10, 2023

In a flowing nude Gucci gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Todd Williamson/NBC - Getty Images

November 16, 2022

In a full goth-bride look for the Wednesday world premiere in Los Angeles, featuring a black lace wedding dress from Versace's spring 2023 collection, a coordinating black veil, Delfina Delettrez jewelry, and black pointed-toe pumps.

LISA O&aposCONNOR - Getty Images

November 15, 2022

In a Dion Lee black dress with lace cutouts paired with six-inch platform heels for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

RB/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

November 13, 2022

In a transparent black off-the-shoulder gown by Enrique Melendez at the Critics Choice Association's 2nd Annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television.



Jesse Grant - Getty Images

October 23, 2022

In a black pantsuit with white lapels from RVN, paired with Lilou Paris jewelry, at the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival, where the actress was honored with a Breakthrough Award.

Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

October 8, 2022

In a denim Gucci set, transparent black bra and lace tights, and bright red platform heels for an interview on Netflix's Wednesday held at Comic Con.

Craig Barritt - Getty Images

June 5, 2022

In a brown silk suit at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, where the actress wins Most Frightened Performance for her role as Tara Carpenter in Scream.

Vivien Killilea - Getty Images

May 2, 2022

In an all-pink Barbiecore look from Valentino for the evening's "Gilded Glamour" theme at the Met Gala.

Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

February 18, 2020

At the premiere of Emma. in a Raisavanessa floral minidress paired with Swarovski jewelry, Giuseppe Zanotti silver heels, and a bejeweled pill-shaped clutch from Marzook.

Rodin Eckenroth - Getty Images

January 5, 2020

In a nude transparent floral lace gown from Gretel Z paired with Swarovski jewelry at a 2020 Golden Globes after-party.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

