Jenna Ortega Says She's Not 'Dark and Twisted' in Real-Life Like Her Horror Roles During SNL Debut

Live from Studio 8H, it's Jenna Ortega!

The actress, 20, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend, where she was joined by The 1975 as the musical guest.

During her opening monologue, Ortega poked fun at how she is known for her various horror roles — including Wednesday, X, Scream V and Scream VI — telling the in-studio audience and viewers watching at home, "I think there's just something about my face where people see it, and they're like, 'Hey! Let's throw blood on that.' "

She was then joined onstage by her Wednesday costar Fred Armisen, who plays Uncle Fester on the Netflix series. "Wow! So this is what it feels like to be on Saturday Night Live," Armisen, 56, teased, hinting at his tenure on the show that lasted between 2002 and 2013.

"You were on the show for 11 seasons," Ortega responded, before then telling Armisen that he was the reason why she watched SNL growing up.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Jenna Ortega Reluctantly Dusts Off Viral Wednesday Dance for 'Well-Written' SNL Promo

During the show, Ortega took part in various sketches, including one where she played a woman possessed by a demon, and another where she portrayed X-Men's Zena during a game show.

One other moment from the show saw the actress parody The Parent Trap, where Armisen played a crew member who steps in as the body double for Ortega's character.

The 1975 — composed of members Matty Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel — performed twice during their second-ever SNL appearance.

The group, which last appeared on the Larry David-hosted episode in 2016, first sang "I'm in Love With You," before later taking the stage once more to croon "Oh Caroline" near the end of the show.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler Share Their Favorite SNL Moment: 'We Were Laughing So Hard Our Wigs Came Off'

Season 48 of SNL has been taking place as the comedy sketch series navigates a major cast shakeup. Longtime series regulars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney exited after the season 47 finale.

PEOPLE then confirmed on Sept. 1 that the series was also losing Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as featured player Aristotle Athari. Then, Chris Redd announced his departure from SNL after five seasons, while Cecily Strong left the show in December 2022.

On Sept. 15, NBC revealed the four new featured players joining SNL in season 48: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels recently called season 48 a "transition year," telling reporters backstage at the 2022 Emmy Awards, "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show."

Saturday Night Live will return on April 1 with Quinta Brunson as host and Lil Yachty as musical guest.