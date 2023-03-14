Jenna Ortega Reportedly in Talks for 'Beetlejuice 2' Role

Fresh after her role in Scream VI, reports are now noting that Jenna Ortega is in talks to join the cast of Beetlejuice 2. The reports share that Ortega is now "circling a role" in the sequel to the 1988 horror comedy, Beetlejuice.

A role in Beetlejuice 2 would mean Ortega would take on another spot in the Tim Burton universe, following her breakout in Netflix’s Wednesday series. Ortega shared how great it was to work with Burton, who directed the first four episodes of Wednesday, noting her trust and partnership with Burton.

Although no details have been confirmed, the sequel is expected to star Michael Keaton as the title character and Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz. Ortega is believed to be eyeing the role of Lydie Deetz's daughter with Burton potentially serving as director of the project.

Stay tuned for more details regarding Jenna Ortega potentially joining the cast of Beetlejuice 2.

For more entertainment news, watch the final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.