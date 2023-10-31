Jenna Ortega is a preppy schoolgirl in patchwork shorts suit and knee high socks

Getty Images

Given the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, it's been quite a while since we've seen Jenna Ortega in character as Wednesday Addams. And we're not expecting that to change anytime soon given filming for season two of the Netflix show has yet to commence.

We won't even spot any of our favourite celebs in costume as the iconic spooky teenager this Halloween, as the union advised its members to avoid outfits that reference struck content – AKA films and TV shows like this year's biggest releases Barbie and Oppenheimer. *sob*

That didn't stop Jenna Ortega from unwittingly channelling her alter-ego when she attended a dinner in New York City last night to celebrate fashion designer Thom Browne's 20th Anniversary. Wearing a shorts suit with knee high white socks, the 21-year-old actor channelled preppy chic and gave the school uniform look a high-fashion upgrade.

Getty Images

Far more glamorous than the pinstripe blazer and skirt Wednesday wears to attend Nevermore Academy, the Thom Browne design featured a blazer and high-waisted shorts co-ord constructed in a patchwork from grey and charcoal fabrics and embellished with silver sequins. Underneath her blazer, Jenna layered a white T-shirt printed with a collar and striped grey tie design, lending to the 'just stepped off the playground' effect.

White knee high socks, one of which had a black striped pattern at the top of the leg, and black patent lace-up heeled shoes completed the look. As for accessories, Jenna clutched a top-handle bag and added a pair of silver earrings.

This isn't the first time Jenna's style has been inspired by Wednesday Addams. She regularly wears black ensembles – Wednesday's fave colour – with a goth-glam aesthetic that has become her signature and we love to see it.

Guess that makes Jenna and Wednesday *both* style icons.

Follow Alexandria on Instagram.





You Might Also Like