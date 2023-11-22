Jenna Ortega Exits Scream 7 Due to Wednesday Season 2 Shooting Schedule (Report)
The Scream 7 body count is rising.
One day after news broke that Melissa Barrera had been dropped from horror franchise’s upcoming seventh chapter due to the actress’ Instagram postings on the Hamas-Israel conflict, our sister pub Deadline reports that fellow Scream vet Jenna Ortega will also be MIA from the upcoming sequel.
According to the trade, however, Ortega’s Scream exit is not connected to the controversy surrounding Barrera’s firing. Rather, her departure comes as a result of scheduling conflicts with Season 2 of her Netflix hit Wednesday, which begins production this spring in Ireland (we’ve got scoop on Season 2 here).
Regarding Barrera’s aforementioned ouster, Scream producer Spyglass said in a statement Tuesday that it has “zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”
Following the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack in Israel, and Israel’s subsequent retaliation within Gaza, Barrera’s social media commentary on the conflict included resharing a post that accused Israel of “genocide and ethnic cleansing.”
Amid the escalating backlash over Barrera’s dismissal, Scream 7 director Christopher Landon said in a since-deleted post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday: “This is my statement: Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make.”
