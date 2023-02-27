Jenna Ortega Channels Wednesday Addams in Her Vintage SAG Awards Dress

Jenna Ortega is quickly becoming Gen Z’s scream queen—and for good reason. Between her turns in X, Scream, and Wednesday, the star is a master at portraying all things creepy on-screen. She also channeled a bit of this energy at tonight’s SAG Awards, where she’s nominated for her role in Wednesday—though she brought macabre style in an extremely chic way. The actor chose an edgy, all-black ensemble that Wednesday Addams would approve of. And the best part about it? It’s vintage from a ’90s runway.

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega’s deep-V leather gown, with a high front slit, featured an asymmetrical neckline. It’s archival Versace, from the Italian label’s fall 1994 collection. The dress, designed by the late Gianni Versace, originally featured one shoulder strap, however Ortega’s dress was modernized to be without it. Ortega has almost exclusively been wearing black ensembles on the carpet; It’s becoming her signature, perhaps a direct influence from Wednesday.

To give her throwback outfit a refined feel, she paired the look with sleek Jimmy Choo platforms, as well as jewels from Tiffany & Co. including a necklace from the Schlumberger collection made of 18-karat yellow gold, platinum, and diamonds. It’s perfect proof that a well-designed garment, no matter the decade, can always feel fresh and new.

This article first appeared on Vogue.

Originally Appeared on Glamour