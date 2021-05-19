Jenna Ortega Cast as Wednesday Addams in Upcoming Netflix Series from Tim Burton

Irvin Rivera/Netflix

Jenna Ortega has landed yet another role at Netflix.

Ortega is set to star as Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton's upcoming live-action series Wednesday, centered around the iconic character.

Wednesday will follow the teen as she steps outside of the Addams family bunch and enrolls at the Nevermore Academy.

"Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore," the show synopsis reads.

Burton, 62, will direct the eight-episode series from MGM Television and serve as one of its many executive producers. Creators Al Gough and Miles Millar will also do double-duty as showrunners.

News of the series first surfaced in October 2020 when Variety and Deadline reported that Burton was developing an Addams Family reboot series. In February, Netflix announced that the series would focus on Wednesday Addams.

Netflix's director of original series Teddy Biaselli said that Gough and Millar's pitch for Wednesday "nailed the tone, the spirit and the characters, but gave us a fresh way into this story."

Netflix

"We then got the call that visionary director and lifelong Addams Family fan Tim Burton wanted to make his television directorial debut with this series," Biaselli said in a statement. "Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deitz and Batman. And now, he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy."

Ortega, for her part, has previously been associated with multiple Netflix originals. Most recently, she appeared in Yes Day opposite Jennifer Garner. She also had prominent roles in the 2020 Netflix film The Babysitter: Killer Queen and in the second season of Penn Badgley's You.

Netflix

The Addams Family first emerged as a comic strip in The New Yorker in the late 1930s. From there, ABC launched The Addams Family television series in the 1960s, and two additional series debuted in the 1990s.

The iconic family also appeared in multiple films, including 1991's The Addams Family. More recently, an animated Addams Family film that starred Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Allison Janney and more big names premiered in 2019.

Wednesday has not received an official release date at this time.