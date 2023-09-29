Jenna Lyons Surprises Fans by Wearing Jeans to “Real Housewives of New York” Reunion: 'I Am Not Sorry'

The Bravo star broke the mold with her latest fashion choice: "Yes I wore jeans"

Peacock Jenna Lyons, Real Housewives of New York, Season 14 Reunion

Jenna Lyons arrived with a certain style at the season 14 reunion of Real Housewives of New York City.

On her Instagram Story on Thursday, the fashion pro and RHONY star, 55, revealed that while she was glammed up for the taping, she still brought her own unique twist to her look — by wearing a pair of Levi's jeans.

“The reunion — yes I wore jeans and I am not sorry,” Lyons captioned the video, which also showed off the rest of her look. Lyons wore a black Saint Laurent jacket, a sheer Thom Browne button-down and a black Saint Laurent tie with her jeans, according to Bravo, who had the exclusive details.

She finished the look with Dries Van Noten heels, Ultimate Diamond jewels and her brown glasses.

In the comments section of makeup artist Kasey Spickard's video, a user wrote “@jennalyonsnyc this is a real housewives reunion not an American eagles jeans campaign,” which Lyons also shared on her IGS.

Spickard wrote on Instagram, "@jennalyonsnyc reunion ready 💋❤️ in a @loveseen Cate lash — #rhony #realhousewivesofnewjersey #bravo #bravotv #jennalyons”

“Jeans at the reunion. Best. Reboot. Ever. Icon,” another commenter wrote.

Jenna Lyons/ Instagram Jenna Lyons, Instagram Story

“LOVE this look 😍😍,” another added. “She’s so hot honestly, she killed it,” yet another wrote.

“Iconic,” a fourth user added. “Jeans to a reunion? Jeans!!!!”

Lyons was in attendance with fellow cast members Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, Erin Dana Lichy, and Sai De Silva, along with host Andy Cohen.

Jenna Lyons/ Instagram Jenna Lyons, Instagram Story comment

In July, PEOPLE caught up with the RHONY cast members at the premiere party for season 14 (where Lyons also wore jeans) and had to ask the cast about their wardrobes. When each was asked whose closet they'd like to dive into, the answer was basically unanimous.

“Everybody's gonna say the same thing, right? It's Jenna,” cast member Lichy told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. “She's got it all, so I'll just steal it all actually.”

Peacock Jenna Lyons, Real Housewives of New York, Season 14 Reunion

'RHONY' Reboot Comes in with a Roar — Plus Tears, Trips and a Housewife Who Compares Herself to Elizabeth Taylor

“Jenna's closet is massive,” De Silva told PEOPLE. “Her shoes alone, I think there's something like 300 pairs. I would love to get to Jenna's closet and stay there for a while.”

RHONY fans got an up-close look of her giant walk-in closet during the show, which boasted a massive shoe collection.

“You gotta say Jenna,” Whitfield told PEOPLE. “She let me raid her closet a couple times when I've had little crises about what to wear and it's as good as theVogue closet. I mean, yeah, it's amazing.”

Peacock Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, Andy Cohen, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Real Housewives of New York, Season 14 Reunion

Lyons was taken aback by how much her cast envied her closet, and she reflected on her own admiration of their fashion and looks.

“My problem is I can't fit into any of their clothes,” she told PEOPLE. “I don't know what I'm doing. I'm tall and big and I wish I could dress like them.”

Having worked at J.Crew since she was 21 and risen to the position of executive creative director and president, Lyons has extensive fashion experience, dressing A-listers like Michelle Obama and Beyoncé — becoming known as the "woman who dresses America.”

Part one of The Real Housewives of New York City reunion airs Sunday, October 22 at 9/8c on Bravo, streaming the next day on Peacock.



