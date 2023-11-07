Jenna Lyons Skipped BravoCon, but She Just Made Her Mark on the 2023 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

The 'RHONY' star and former J.Crew creative director made a fashionable appearance at the annual awards ceremony

Bryan Bedder/WWD via Getty

Jenna Lyons is making up for her BravoCon absence.

The Real Housewives of New York City star stepped out in style at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday, days after leaving fans wanting more at BravoCon.

Lyons stayed true to her signature fashion girl aesthetic in a well-fitted black suit, teamed with statement accessories including a lime green bag and white flats. She finished the look with her go-to frames and a bright red lip for an added pop of color.

Bryan Bedder/WWD via Getty

The RHONY star made a name for herself in the fashion industry while working as the creative director and president of J.Crew. Lyons dressed A-listers such as Michelle Obama until leaving the brand in 2017.

Since joining the RHONY cast earlier this year, Lyons has once again proven her influence on the cultural zeitgeist.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Jenna Lyons attends 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 14 Premiere in New York City.

Lyons has brought her unique sense of style to the show, such as when she dared to wear jeans at the RHONY reunion recently, which is typically a gown-worthy affair.

Lyons posted a video of her high-low look on Instagram, with the caption “yes, I wore jeans and I am not sorry.” With her jeans, Lyons wore a black Saint Laurent jacket, a sheer Thom Browne button-down and a black Saint Laurent tie, according to Bravo, who had the exclusive details.

She finished the look with Dries Van Noten heels, Ultimate Diamond jewels and her brown glasses.

In the comments section of makeup artist Kasey Spickard's video, a user wrote “@jennalyonsnyc this is a real housewives reunion not an American eagles jeans campaign,” which Lyons also shared on her IGS.

Spickard wrote on Instagram, "@jennalyonsnyc reunion ready 💋❤️ in a @loveseen Cate lash — #rhony #realhousewivesofnewjersey #bravo #bravotv #jennalyons”

“Jeans at the reunion. Best. Reboot. Ever. Icon,” another commenter wrote.

Other iconic Lyons looks include the feathered gown she wore to Solange Knowles’ 2014 wedding, along with an equally feathered ensemble she wore to the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Jenna Lyons at the CFDA Awards in 2017.

The CFDA Fashion Awards are an annual industry event hosted by the Council of Fashion Designers of America. This year, the star-studded awards ceremony is hosted by Anne Hathaway, and features awardees Serena Williams and Gwyneth Paltrow, along with presenters Kim Kardashian and Demi Moore.



