Jenna Lyons Reveals Her Rules for Holiday Gifting — and How You Can Shop Her Style Essentials! (Exclusive)

The Bravo star, who partnered with Klarna on a shoppable holiday gift guide, chats with PEOPLE about her fashion and beauty must-haves, plus what she'd give her fellow New York City Housewives

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Jenna Lyons hosts a holiday celebration with Klarna in New York City

Anyone who watches The Real Housewives of New York City knows that Jenna Lyons has some serious gift-giving skills.

Yes, she's fully aware said quality has become quite the hot topic among her castmates and Bravo fans, for better or for worse (what's now become synonymous with the RHONY reboot is the lacey emerald-green slip dress Lyons gave to Jessel Taank, who lamented that the lingerie made her feel like a "Christmas tree").

Now, she's taking gifting to the next level by partnering with Klarna, a buy-now-pay-later platform with AI-powered shopping features, on a holiday gift guide with her favorite fashion, beauty and lifestyle finds.

“I'm proud of my gift-giving and I really do love curating and picking things for people. It’s hard and it’s so overwhelming during the holidays to figure out what to actually buy. I love when somebody drills it down and gives me a list," Lyons, 55, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Jenna Lyons hosts a holiday celebration with Klarna in New York City

When curating her shoppable edit, which is available on her Klarna Creator Shop, Lyons made sure to include things that she would genuinely use in her everyday life.

That includes the $15 Sephora Collection matte red liquid lipstick that she “literally” wears all the time. The embellished mini satin Prada pouch is a must for the tastemaker too, because it provides just enough sparkle to take a look from ordinary to holiday-ready.

Lyons also wanted to include brands built on philosophies she believes in, and there are a few up-and-coming labels, such as Thakoon Panichgul's HommeGirls and women-founded businesses such as Charlotte Tilbury and Mejuri amongst her designer picks.



Slaven Vlasic/Getty The Jenna Lyons x Klarna shoppable holiday gift guide

But, the edit truly has something for everyone and Lyons reveals which items she’d send off to her RHONY castmates (well, most of them) and executive producer Andy Cohen.

“I would give Andy the AMI Paris socks, I think that's a great one, and the Byredo Peyote Poem Candle to Brynn [Whitfield]. I would give the Mejuri x Jenna Lyons 14K Signet pinky ring to Ubah [Hassan] because I think she looks beautiful in gold, the HommeGirls boxy crop shirt to Erin [Lichy] because I think she could totally rock that. To Jessel, I would give the Tata Harper products because I know she loves skincare.”

Her top tips for gifting: Always give something you'd like to receive or consider something that is personal to the person on the receiving end.

Bryan Bedder/Getty "The Real Housewives of New York City" cast

Always keeping it real, Lyons tells PEOPLE that she loves to shop, but she's the “worst shopper on the planet” who has a “ridiculous” approach to getting her gift-buying done, which often leaves her with way too many backup presents and in "full-blown panic" mode.

But Klarna’s payment options, such as its 30-day setup — which allows users to essentially try before they buy, without the fees or interest — are going to be a big help in making her shopping experience a little more stress-free.

“What I might do is over-order but then actually be able to pick from the things as opposed to doing what I normally do, which is wait and then lose my mind," Lyons says.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Jenna Lyons hosts a holiday celebration with Klarna in New York City

Elsewhere on her holiday agenda, Lyons is prepared to fully immerse herself in the Christmas spirit.

She tells PEOPLE that she’s planning to put up her tree this month so that her home feels festive and warm. And, come December, she’ll start cooking mulled cider, which fills her home with the aroma of cinnamon apples, and partaking in one of favorite pastimes: baking Christmas cookies and making pavlovas. “I get really into it,” she says.

