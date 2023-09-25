Jenna Lyons Is Not Engaged to Girlfriend Cass Bird, Source Says, Despite Ring on That Finger (Exclusive)

"She's had that ring forever," the source tells PEOPLE

Jenna Lyons left followers buzzing with her cozy picture alongside girlfriend Cass Bird over the weekend, thanks to a large ring on that finger.

Congratulations immediately started rolling in, with friends, fans and followers alike all assuming that the ring was an engagement ring. Though the photographer and the Real Housewives of New York star haven't addressed the chatter, a source tells PEOPLE they're not actually engaged.

"She's not engaged," a source close to Lyons tells PEOPLE. "She's had that ring forever, and though it does look like an engagement ring, it's not."

Lyons, a fashion icon and former executive creative director and president of J.Crew, is known for her massive wardrobe — and that includes her jewelry collection. The ring in question is one of many pieces she keeps in rotation and features frequently. She's been known to wear engagement-style rings on that finger from time to time (see here and here).

However, she and Bird are not ready to tie the knot just yet.

Lyons first revealed her romance with Bird in a New York Times feature in June. The reality star previously said in April that she had a "massive crush on someone" and in June, she confirmed that the said crush was Bird, per The New York Times.

News of Lyons' relationship came as a surprise to many, specifically fans who tuned into the RHONY episode that aired on July 23, when Lyons made it clear that she wouldn't be discussing her partner on the show.

Asked by a producer during a confessional why she had to keep their identity a secret, Lyons said, "My life has put me in the public eye for my job and other things I've done. And that is my choice. And someone does not want to be in that with me, then I have to respect that."

However, when speaking to The New York Times, she revealed that she told her castmates before the end of the season. “The words come out of your mouth, and you’re like, I can’t take those back,” Lyons said of talking to her costars. “It has not been the part of my life that I have been very successful in."

Lyons and Bird — who has shot everyone from Jake Gyllenhaal to Jennifer Lawrence, Olivia Wilde to Amanda Gorman — have kept their relationship mostly quiet on social media, though they've posted about each other here and there in the past few months.

Aside from the snuggly ring picture, Bird has posted a few snapshots of Lyons, including some over the weekend in Paris. Lyons also posted a photo of Bird back in July, simply captioning it with three silver hearts. She also shared a video of Bird taking pictures of her while they were seemingly vacationing together.

