Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of “Dancing with the Stars”' Taylor Swift Night

See how the pro dancer prepared for the 'DWTS' theme night dedicated to the 'Love Story' singer

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy maybe a veteran in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom, but the awe and wonderment of the hit ABC show has yet to wear off. The 29-year-old has been a part of many monumental numbers over the years and last night's episode was no different. Along with her fellow DWTS pros — including husband Val Chmerkovskiy — Jenna paid homage to one of the biggest pop stars in the world: Taylor Swift.

Get an exclusive glimpse below of how the pro dancer prepared for "A Celebration of Taylor Swift."

Camera Blocking

"Monday camera blocking — seeing the insane and dreamy set for the first time that the Dancing with the Stars crew put together for the opening number."

Like a Dream

"Each set felt like a scene from one of Taylor’s music videos! We were all obsessed with how romantic the ballroom felt."

Dressing Up

"The DWTS girlies trying on our dresses for the first time while rehearsing the opening number."

Having Fun

The girls share a laugh as they get their photo snapped.

Feelin' the Love

"Show day! There was a mirrorball heart hung in the ballroom because we are all big lovers of Taylor Swift Night."

Like a Princess

"Hair and makeup ready in my first look of the night. How amazing is our wardrobe department? They bring every theme night to life."



Giving Props

"Minutes before we went live! I had to get a picture with the one and only [choreographer] Mandy Moore. I’m so happy that we got to honor her as a guest judge and also got to admire her artistic genius with the two dances that she choreographed last night. She has been a mentor in my life since I was 8 years old and I’m forever grateful for the guidance she has given me throughout the past 21 years."

'Committed Student'

"How stunning was our girl Ariana [Madix] last night? This was backstage where I witnessed her practicing rumba technique by herself. We love a committed student!"

Three's Company

"My favs! There’s something magical about Val and Xochitl [Gomez]’s partnership. Each week they bring light and excitement to the dance floor. I loved their quickstep and these costumes were such a cute nod to Taylor’s 2013 Grammys performance."

Ode to Taylor Swift

"All the eliminated pros were dressed as an iconic Taylor Swift moment/era! Can you guess what each of us are?"

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Read the original article on People.