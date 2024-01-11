Jenna Johnson Celebrates 'Sweetest Soul' Son Rome's First Birthday: 'Cherish Every Minute I Get'

The professional dancer shares her son with husband Val Chmerkovskiy

Michael Tullberg/Getty; Claire Lejeune Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson (L), son Rome (R)

Jenna Johnson's son Rome is celebrating a milestone birthday.

On Wednesday, the professional dancer, 29, shared a series of adorable photos on Instagram of her son Rome as he celebrated his first trip around the sun.

The newly minuted 1-year-old smiles as he sits on a gold couch, wearing a birthday crown that reads "One," on it, with the "O" in the shape of a bear.

In other photos, he stands and giggles, and then is presented with his birthday cake.

Claire Lejeune Jenna Johnson

Rome gets the cake all over his face, looking up at Mom and Dad Val Chmerkovskiy as they join him for a family photo. "Happy 1st Birthday to the sweetest soul I’ve ever known 🩵," Johnson began her caption.



"I am torn with emotions on this beautiful day of celebration. A full year of knowing you, loving you, and learning from you. Yet how have 365 magical days gone by of you being my tiny (huge) baby that I’ll never get back?"

Claire Lejeune

"Time is truly the greatest gift and I’ll cherish every minute I get with you my sweet love. Thank you for making me a mother. It’s been a dream come true to watch you grow into the most observant and joyful boy. I love you with every fiber of my being!" she ended the post.

In December, the family of three snapped their first holiday photos as a family of three, posing with their Rome in front of the family's Christmas tree. Wearing a green sweater, Chmerkovskiy held the couple's son, while Johnson leaned in from behind and placed a hand on their son.

Other photos showed the family sitting in front of their gold-and-white themed tree, holding Rome up to stand on his feet. In another photo, Rome and Johnson sat on the couch, while the pro dancer's baby played with a string of ornaments.

Earlier that month, Johnson shared a series of photos of Chmerkovskiy posing with the couple's son Rome after the pro dancer won the latest season of Dancing with the Stars.

In the pictures, Chmerkovskiy had one hand on his newest Mirrorball trophy and the other on his infant son, smiling for the camera. Rome reached for the shiny trophy, becoming entranced by the disco ball's lights in the sun in the last photo.

"'Dad said we’re putting this in my room!' -Rome," Johnson joked in her caption.

