Jenna Elfman Zooms Out of Longtime Los Feliz Villa

After more than 16 years, Dharma has officially left the Laughlin Park building. Property records show Jenna Elfman has sold her longtime Los Feliz home in a $4.6 million off-market deal, more than double the nearly $2.2 million she paid for the place way back in 2004. The buyer, deeds also reveal, is a non-famous local man.

Unlike most houses in Laughlin Park — a historic gated community known for its many celebrity residents — the former Elfman residence is not Spanish or Mediterranean in style, but rather a midcentury modern that’s been updated into a sleek contemporary. Walled and gated for privacy, and shoehorned onto a half-acre lot that’s notably long and narrow, the roughly 4,500-square-foot structure packs in four bedrooms and a total of 5.5 baths.

Inside the house, white oak hardwood floors flow throughout, and there are floor-to-ceiling walls of glass in both the family and living rooms, the latter of which includes a fireplace and custom built-in bookcases. Views take in a towering grove of mature sycamore trees and stretch to the Griffith Observatory.

Teal-colored cabinets are featured in the skylit kitchen, topped by snow white countertops, and there’s the full bevy of luxury stainless appliances. The master suite offers a spacious bath, walk-in closet, and a large bedroom that opens to a private patio with long views over the neighboring hills. There are two additional guest bedrooms, plus a separate in-law suite on the home’s lower level, complete with a full kitchen and bathroom.

Outdoors, the resort-worthy yard features a towering bamboo forest out front — effectively eliminating any neighbors — and a fully landscaped backyard with outdoor kitchen, BBQ center, al fresco dining space, and a vaguely arrowhead-shaped plunge pool with waterfall feature. Other household upgrades include a state-of-the-art security system with cameras, an outdoor firepit, and an indoor gym.

Other Laughlin Park homeowners include Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman, Ashley Benson, Ellen Pompeo, will.i.am, and Kristen Stewart — just to name a few.

Now in her late 40s, Elfman still remains best-known for her role as Dharma in the hit ABC sitcom “Dharma & Greg,” though she’s appeared in numerous other (mostly short-lived) TV series and sitcoms. She currently stars as a series regular on AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead” juggernaut.

