Jenna Dewan Twins with Kids and Fiancé Steve Kazee in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Happy Holidays'

Jenna Dewan was comfy and cozy while celebrating Christmas with her children and fiancé Steve Kazee!

The actress, 41, and her family rocked matching flannel pajamas in adorable photos shared on Sunday from their festive holiday gathering.

In the post, Dewan holds her and Kazee's son Callum Michael Rebel, 21 months, in her arms, while her 8-year-old daughter Everly — whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum — is also pictured smiling for the camera alongside her grandparents.

"Better late than never…! The obligatory Christmas pj pic! Happy Holidays from our family to yours! ❤️🎄❤️," Dewan wrote on Instagram.

The slideshow also included more sweet moments of Everly and Callum playing together and opening presents, as well as a selfie of Dewan and Kazee, 46, posing by the Christmas tree.

Last weekend, the mom of two posted an iconic photo on Instagram of her kids meeting Santa Claus. In the picture, Callum was captured screaming next to St. Nick, while big sister Everly held him tight on her lap.

"Callum was thrilled to meet Santa… And Evie was thrilled to make sure he enjoyed it," Dewan joked in the caption. "Happy holidays!🎅🏼."

Earlier this month, the Step Up star got candid during an appearance on E!'s Daily Pop about the challenges of planning her wedding to Kazee amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Can we gather? How safe is it? Where will we gather?" Dewan wondered. "So we're gonna take our time, we're not rushing, and we're gonna kinda see how the next year shakes out and go from there."

Addressing the stress of the waiting game, she said, "But it's hard for us, because I want to be able to plan a beautiful get-together, whether it's small, medium or big, but the world has some other plans at the moment."

Dewan previously told PEOPLE that she and Kazee make a point to find time for little moments to keep the spark alive.

"I think the year, in general, was quite an adjustment for everybody. And I think that it was a lot of surviving, instead of thriving going on," she said. "I do feel like we found the importance of making time for each other, even when we were all stuck inside the house. It was about: 'Okay, tonight is our movie night, or this is our time together.' And that made a huge difference and really helped within everything that was going on around us."

She added, "Even with kids, and with careers, and with quarantine, you just have to carve out the time."

Dewan and Kazee began dating in October 2018, months after she and Tatum, 41, announced their separation in April of that year.

Shortly after, the happy couple revealed they were expecting their first child together in an interview with PEOPLE, before Kazee popped the question in February 2020. That March, Dewan gave birth to their son Callum.