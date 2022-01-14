Jenna Dewan Recalls Dancing on Janet Jackson's All For You Tour: 'An Experience of a Lifetime'

Jenna Dewan Janet Jackson

Jenna Dewan/instagram

Jenna Dewan is fondly looking back at her time as one of Janet Jackson's backup dancers.

The Step Up alum, 41, posted a carousel of throwback photos and videos on Instagram Thursday, showcasing her incredible dancing skills while sharing the stage with the iconic performer.

"TBT to living out one of my biggest dreams," Dewan started the heartfelt caption. "I had one goal and one goal only when moving to LA… and that was touring with the legend herself."

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Twins with Kids and Fiancé Steve Kazee in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Happy Holidays'

"I not only had one of the most incredible experiences of my life touring with Janet but she also showed me just how powerful a woman can be while still having unwavering kindness and respect for everyone around her," the Supergirl actress added. "Truly an experience of a lifetime. I love you @janetjackson ! 😘😘."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Upon seeing Dewan's sweet post about her once-in-a-lifetime experience, Jackson, 55, replied, "😘😘."

This isn't the first time that Dewan has reminisced about her time as a dancer for the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer.

RELATED: Janet Jackson Opens Up About Getting Older in Rare Interview: 'I Do Hope I Age Gracefully'

On Oct. 7, 2017, the Witches of East End star posted a snap to Instagram of a group of Jackson's former dancers from multiple tours.

"Generations of Janet kids brought together...!♥️ Dancing for her was always way more than a job, it was being part of a legacy," she captioned the pic. "I have been pinching myself all day being in a room years later dancing with these legends. Excited to share soon."

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Dewan on Janet Jackson Receiving Icon Award at the BBMAs: She 'Changed the Game for Dancers'

Story continues

The following day, the group of elite dancers — whom Jackson lovingly calls her "kids" — joined her on stage during her show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, where she introduced each of them by name.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in May earlier that year, Dewan opened up about her relationship with Jackson, answering a fan question about whether or not she's still in touch with her.

"I'm not really in touch with Janet, but when I see her — we've seen each other at various parties or we actually emailed a little while ago," she explained.

Added Dewan: "I kind of owe everything to Janet. She was my dream job, she was my first big dance job and because of her, I met certain people who then led me to others, then led to acting then led to here."