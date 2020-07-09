Jenna Dewan shows off her curves in sexy $95 swimsuit just months after giving birth

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Jenna Dewan has always known how to rock a swimsuit, and just four months after giving birth to her son Callum, she looks more incredible than ever.

The actress and dancer posted the enviable picture to her Instagram stories where she she’ll be “living in” The Plunge swimsuit from SummerSalt — which surprisingly rings in at only $95.

Jenna Dewan looks seriously sexy in a $95 swimsuit from SummerSalt

The plunging swimsuits shows off your curves while keeping things in place, since the suit has soft cups for extra coverage. It also features full butt coverage and is made with recycled materials and elastane for a supported, trim look.





Image via SummerSalt

SHOP IT: SummerSalt, $95

The suit is available in seven colours and comes in sizes 2-14. It also has an and has an impressive 4.5/5 stars to back it up.

Here’s what other shoppers have to say about this sexy plunge suit:

“This is a great suit,” said one happy customer. “It’s totally classic and will never go out of style. I love that it has just enough plunge to make it sexy without being inappropriate.”

“It's comfortable and lifts me in all the right places,” wrote another. “I feel pretty in it.”

“I have a large chest and I'm always looking for a suit that covers and supports without making me look and feel like a grandma - and this one is perfect!” raved a shopper. “The right amount of cleavage without feeling like I'm overexposed and still supported. I also love the colour!”

