Jenna Dewan, 39, Just Showed Off Post-Baby Abs In A Bra And Underwear

Jenna Dewan, 39, posted a photo wearing a bra and underwear on Instagram to promote voting.

The actress, mom, and author's abs look so toned in the new photo.

Her typical fitness routine includes dancing, hiking, spinning, weight training, and more.

With 27 days until Election Day, celebs are quickly jumping on a new trend. Jenna Dewan, 39, just joined in by posting an Instagram photo of herself in a bra and underwear. She gave birth to her second baby, Callum, in March 2020, and her abs are on fire. But, that's not the main point of this social media trend.

Jenna explains what the real focus should be in the caption: "A lot of people asking me about my post partum [sic] diet and exercise plan and I’m here to tell you it’s to make sure you’re registered to vote, vote early, and to vote like your life depends on it because it does."

It combines the influencer joke "A lot of people have been asking me about my...," with an important plug for voting, and an eye-catching photo of the celeb. Here. For. It.

Zoe Kravitz appears to have kicked off the Instagram trend with an au-naturale photo. She wrote: "so. a lot of you have been asking me about my skin care routine: i start by voting as early as possible for #joebiden and #kamalaharris and all the other democratic candidates." Lisa Rinna added a bikini photo and some fitness tips alongside her voting push.

But back to Jenna. Her abs are so toned, it looks like a throwback to the original Step Up. This is no flashback, though—it's Jenna circa 2020.

While the mom of two didn't give her diet and fitness deets in the post, Jenna has shared some of her health habits. She previously told Women’s Health UK that she stays fit by hiking with her dogs, taking spin classes, practicing hot yoga, or doing dance-based workout sessions with Hollywood trainer Jennifer Johnson. "I try to work out a couple of days a week just because it’s good for my mind, body and soul—and that’s good for everyone in the house," she said.

That's not all. Jenna also told Women’s Health that she's into weight training. "I want to build muscle, so I can pick up my daughter," she explained. "Before, it used to be like, 'I wanna get long, lean muscles.' Now, I’m just like, 'I wanna feel strong and good.'"

And, of course, you can't forget that oh-so-important walk to the ballot box.

