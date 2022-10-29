Jenna DeVries and Harper Grae Join Voices and Forces on Girl Power Anthem 'Drunk Girls'

The stories of Harper Grae and Jenna DeVries have intersected several times throughout their careers. Not only did the two find initial stardom on vocal competition shows, but a few years back, they found out that they had something even more important in common.

They were both gay.

"Being LGBTQ artists in the country space in Nashville is who we are," explains Grae during a recent interview with PEOPLE. "It's not even something that's this conversation point anymore, which is such a beautiful space to be in. It's just about supporting and uplifting women."

But when DeVries came out in 2019, the support was hard to come by.

"My family doesn't speak to me anymore now that I'm out," admits DeVries, 30, to PEOPLE. "It's been very isolating for me. It's heartbreaking to lose your family over who you love."

Yet, DeVries has found comfort in the arms of her chosen family in Nashville. "To be able to step into this community and have Harper reach her arms open wide and collaborate with me and create with me is such a beautiful picture of how I think the community has changed and is growing and is starting to be more welcoming," explains DeVries.

And it's this idea of unity that can be heard all over DeVries' current single "Drunk Girls," which has her joining voices and forces with Grae in a melodic frolic of good 'ole fun.

"The whole premise of this song is about how, when girls are in the bathroom and they've had a little bit of tequila, we are honestly each other's biggest champions," laughs DeVries of the song she co-wrote alongside Taylor Lightcap and Colby Dee. "It made me wonder why can't we have that kind of energy all the time as women. Why can't we be a little bit more like drunk girls? Why can't we just not bring that unfiltered love into the world? It's a beautiful picture of camaraderie."

And it's this camaraderie that is most certainly illuminated within the music video of "Drunk Girls," premiering exclusively on PEOPLE.

"I really just wanted it to reflect the kind of party that girls can have when they get a little rowdy, you know?" explains DeVries of the rip-roaring music video that was filmed at the Whiskey Cowgirl bar in Chattanooga, Tennessee. "We had people riding the mechanical bull and people in the pool, and it really was just a great time."

The atmosphere even got Grae to do something she thought she would never do in a music video.

"I am not one ever to get in a bathing suit in front of anyone," laughs Grae, who gave birth to her and wife Dawn's daughter Declan Monroe in July 2021. "Jenna just made it such a comfortable experience. Not only was it so fun, but it was just such a safe environment. I mean, I put my swimsuit on, and I just felt so empowered."

The song also pushed Grae in a new sonic direction also.

"It was a step out of my comfort zone," explains Grae. "My music is more buttoned up like traditional country, but I was so here for this song and the story behind it. I'm all about community over competition, especially in this town."

And as Grae raises her little girl, she certainly hopes to share those ideals with her, no matter what. But time is moving quickly, she says.

"I didn't know what to expect having a kid," admits Grae. "She's my first one, so I didn't know how fast it goes. All of a sudden, she's walking and she's saying words like, 'I love you, Mama.'"

Grae draws in a deep breath.

"She's incredible and she is fiery and she's just incredible," Grae raves. "She is really smart, and she loves music."

"Women raising the next generation of women is just so very beautiful to me," adds DeVries, whose debut album is set to come out next year. "We had a ton of moms come out to the video shoot for "Drunk Girls" and it didn't matter who you were, where you were from or what you were doing. We were all there just enjoying a moment, enjoying music together."