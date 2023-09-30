Jenna Coleman's new movie debuts with 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

Vertigo Releasing

Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman's new movie Jackdaw has debuted with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Set in Hartlepool over the course of a single night, the crime drama follows a former motorcross champion and army veteran (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) as he searches for his kidnapped brother. Coleman plays a character named Bo.

The film premiered at Fantastic Fest this month, and has been garnering positive reviews since, with critics praising Jackdaw's cinematography and "suprisingly tender" moments.

Directed by Jamie Childs, Jackdaw also stars Game of Thrones's Rory McCann and The Sandman's Vivienne Acheampong.

Jackdaw currently sits at 100% 'fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes – here's what critics have been saying:

"Child’s directorial debut, Jackdaw, provides a stunning proof-of-concept for the young actor."

"Vacilates wildly between being darkly comedic and tension-filled or emotionally affecting.

"It all culminates in a nerve-wracking finale and a richly satisfying and surprisingly tender ending, offering a great payoff for the thrilling, madcap journey."

"A thriller with teeth and brains, making it a very deadly prospect indeed."

"What gets us to that finish line is the undeniably bold, intentionally stark colors and cinematography. Plus, the eccentric performances from just about everyone are fantastic."



"Every year sees the production of dozens of thrillers trying to do what this one does. Jackdaw leaves them in the dust."

Jackson-Cohen and Coleman also co-star in recent Prime Video series, Wilderness, as young couple Liv and Will, who aim to repair their marriage following his infidelity – though as the six-part series progresses, it becomes clear that Liv may have something else in mind.

Wilderness is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Jackdaw currently has no release date, though film distribution company Vertigo Releasing has the rights to the film.

