Jenna Bush Hager's Son, 4, Begs Her to 'Turn It Off' After She Shares Clip of Herself on 'Today'

The mom of three was surprised by her little guy's reaction

Jenna Bush Hager/ Instagram Jenna Bush Hager hugs son Hal

Jenna Bush Hager's son now knows what his mom does at work — and he's not impressed.

The Today co-host revealed on Wednesday's show that teaching son Hal, 4, more about her job didn't go quite as she imagined.

"Hal Hager didn't know what my job was. He didn't know where I go, to meet with you every day. So I showed him the open of our show and he started crying," she shared.

" 'I don't like it! Turn it off! I don't like it,' " the mom of three whined, mimicking her upset little boy.

"At first, he was kind of into it like 'Mommy!' [He was] a little shocked. But I don't know if the man felt deceived or if he didn't like my suit or that I was hanging out with you. I'm not sure, but he asked me to turn it off."

"That is hilarious and sad and totally appropriate," Hoda Kotb shared, laughing hard.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jenna shares her son's funny reaction to seeing her on TV! 😂 pic.twitter.com/5o1urWLXGP — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 14, 2024

Related: Jenna Bush Hager Shares Hilarious Photo of Daughter Mila Mugging Behind the Scenes in Family NYE Photo

In addition to Hal, Bush Hager is also mom to daughters Poppy, 8, and Mila, 10. Last month, Bush Hager opened up about an exciting milestone for her youngest after Hal had graduated from his crib and started spending the night in his own bed.

"Sweet Hal. Hal's been in a crib since birth until about a week ago," Kotb shared.

"Yes, so, I was still — I was quarantined. I was pushed away because I had COVID," Bush Hager said. "I was pushed away into my room watching all that was on television."

Story continues

Jenna Bush Hager/ Instagram Jenna Bush Hager and family

"So Henry heard him say, 'Daddy! Daddy! And then he went in and he said, 'I'm ready.' 'And Henry said, ‘You’re ready for what?’ And he said, ‘I need to move into my big boy bed,' " the mom of three recalled.

"It's been in the room for about two years. And there he is. But it all happened without his mother’s help. And leaves me to wonder if I’m too overbearing, when it comes just to him — the others…" Bush Hager trailed off.

"It is funny because sometimes when we are out of the picture, we think no changes are going to happen without our urging," Kotb told her friend.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.