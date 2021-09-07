Jenna Bush Hager Smiles with Her Kids During Family Boat Outing on Labor Day Weekend

Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna Bush Hager/ instagram

Jenna Bush Hager enjoyed some end-of-summer bliss with her kids.

The Today co-host shared photos on her Instagram Story Saturday showcasing the sunny boat outing she enjoyed with her three children: daughters Margaret "Mila" Laura, 8, and Poppy Louise, 6, plus 2-year-old son Henry "Hal" Harold, whom she shares with husband Henry Hager.

In one snapshot, Hal sat on Mom's lap while wearing a hat that read "Permanent Vacation," while his two older sisters cozied up next to them, all of them donning lifejackets.

Bush Hager also shared a photo smiling with her daughter in large sun hats, plus a picture of them flying kites.

In July, Bush Hager shared the "saddest" letter she received from her eldest while she was at summer camp. She said on Today with Hoda & Jenna at the time that it "broke my heart in a million pieces."

"Dear Mom and Dad, I miss you. I wish I could be with you," Bush Hager read, taking on a dramatic tone. "P.S. Daddy, how much longer 'til you pick me up? I miss you too much. I need to stop crying. So goodbye. I miss you terribly, Mom and Dad."

A month prior, Bush Hager said on the talk show that it was an emotional experience when dropping Mila off at camp.

"She was like, 'Don't cry, Mommy,' and I said, 'I'm not going to cry,' " Bush Hager recalled. "I had on my sunglasses. There was something about it because it's the camp I went to as a little girl, so there was this nostalgia."

"Also, I got out of the car and she said, 'Mommy, I have sunscreen in my eyes.' But I knew she didn't have sunscreen in her eyes," she added. "It was just this feeling of ... she's old! How is she old enough to go away from me for three weeks?"

Earlier in July, Bush Hager shared a gallery of snapshots from her family activities so far this summer, featuring sweet moments with her husband and three kids. "Photo dump: LOVING summer so very much," Bush Hager captioned the Instagram upload at the time.