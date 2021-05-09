Jenna Bush Hager Shares Video of Son Hal Saying 'I Love Mama': 'Best Mother’s Day Gift'

Jenna Bush Hager/ Instagram Jenna Bush Hager with husband Henry Hager and children Mila (left), Hal (center), and Poppy.

Jenna Bush Hager is feeling loved this Mother's Day.

The Today co-host, 39, celebrated the holiday alongside her kids Henry "Hal" Harold, 21 months, Poppy Louise, 5, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 8, whom she shares with husband Henry Hager.

One sweet post highlighted their son's first sentence: "I love mama."

"Best Mother's Day gift: a first sentence from my latest love," she wrote. "Thinking of mamas who miss their mom's today, like my own mama who lost her mom two years ago today. ❤️❤️"

She also shared a throwback photo from her childhood with her twin sister Barbara and their mother Laura Bush.

"Happy mama's day to mine and to all those who are or act as mamas. My mama taught me love naps cuddled with a cat and a great book. She taught me to appreciate the little and BIG things in nature (rafting and hiking the Grand Canyon for her 60th was one of my favorite trips!)," the mom of three wrote. "Her calm and grace and Bob Marley records were the soundtrack of our house. Love you mama, @laurawbush!"

Last month, Bush Hager proved that being a mom isn't always easy after her daughter Mila asked her a question about sex while watching this year's Oscars.

During an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Bush Hager discussed the moment her asked about the uncomfortable topic after Daniel Kaluuya brought up the subject in his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor.

Bush Hager explained that Mila asked to watch the awards show in bed with her parents, which she figured would be "harmless."

"I said to [my husband] Henry [Hager], 'Isn't there something beautiful about having a baby in bed with you on a Sunday night?' She said, 'I want to be an actress. Can I watch a little of the Oscars?' Harmless, right?" she recalled.

Bush Hager said that she was focused on reading her book when Kaluuya began his speech.

"And Mila said, 'Is that his mom?' And I said, 'Yes.' And I said, 'But I'm still trying to read.' And then all of a sudden, his speech gets a little windy and he says, 'It's beautiful to be alive. I want to thank my mom and my dad for having sex,' " Bush Hager shared.

"Now I'm worried, he said that. And then Mila said, 'Mommy, what's sex?' " the mom of three said as co-host Hoda Kotb burst into laughter.

Luckily, Bush Hager said she was quick on her feet and was able to steer the conversation in a different direction.

"And for some reason, on a Sunday night, in bed with my daughter reading a book, I couldn't go there," Bush Hager admitted. "I said, 'No, he said, "Sixty-six! Six! Six is a number!" And she looked at me with her little eyes, like, 'You're lying.' Henry was like, 'This wasn't a good idea.' "