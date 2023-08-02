Jenna Bush Hager Shares Son Hal's Reaction After She Said He was 'Cut Out of My Tummy' on 4th Birthday

Jenna Bush Hager also shares daughters Poppy and Mila with husband Henry Hager

Jenna Bush Hager/ Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager's little boy is growing up!

On Wednesday, the Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host, 41, celebrated son Hal's 4th birthday. Talking about the pair's early morning FaceTime with co-host Hoda Kotb, the mom of three told the birthday boy some details of how he came into the world.

"I FaceTimed him this morning and I said, 'Hal, do you know in one hour four years ago, you were cut of my tummy?"



"And he goes, 'Cut out of your tummy?' " she continued, making a face to mimic the little guy's disgust.

Hal Hager is 4! 🥳



Before diving into a "PAW Patrol" themed celebration, Jenna recalled the funny FaceTime she had with the birthday boy. pic.twitter.com/kgZqZywWHi — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) August 2, 2023

On her Instagram Story, Bush Hager — who also shares daughters Poppy, 7, and Mila, 10, with husband Henry Hager — shared two photos of her hugging Hal close.

"Happiest fourth birthday to our dearest" she captioned the first photo, a black-and-white shot where both had their faces in each other's necks.



Sharing another photo where her face is smushed up against Hal's as he hugs her around her neck, she wrote, "I love to be face-to-face with you my love."

Jenna Bush Hager/ Instagram

Last month, Bush Hager talked about how Hal learned to swim while on a family vacation.

"Hal learned to swim!" she shared. "He swam to that dock, but on Henry's back. That's an ocean..."

"Wait a minute...the fact that he's out there?" Kotb said. "I know, believe me." Bush Hager replied.

"Were you scared?" Kotb asked. When Bush Hager replied affirmatively, Kotb continued, "Letting your child do scary things supervised is the hardest thing as a grown-up."

