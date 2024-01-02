Jenna Bush Hager Shares Hilarious Photo of Daughter Mila Mugging Behind the Scenes in Family NYE Photo

The 'Today' co-anchor also celebrated with twin sister Barbara over the holiday

Jenna Bush Hager posts family shots on Instagram for New Year's Eve 2023

Jenna Bush Hager is ringing in 2024 celebrating with family, and her firstborn is stealing the show!

"Happiest new year from us," the Today co-anchor, 42, captioned a picture-perfect shot on her Instagram Story, posing with husband Henry Chase Hager, 45, and their three kids: daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 7, and son Hal, 4, the family all dressed up and looking very much like a Hallmark card.

In one of the next family photos, Bush Hager showed a blooper moment, with Mila looking a bit grossed out as she observed her parents exchanging a New Year's kiss for the capture.

"NY kiss, notice Mila," the mom of three wrote, following up with a hilarious close-up shot of her daughter's "ew" reaction in the next snap.

Jenna Bush Hager posts hilarious family photo on Instagram on New Year's Eve, 2023

Bush Hager also included a sweet photo of Hal kissing his dad's cheek.

Last week, Bush Hager detailed how her 10-year-old daughter Mila felt left out of plans with her mom and aunt — and used queso dip to retaliate.

"My eldest child, who will remain nameless, because she doesn't like me to talk about her, she gaslit me via FaceTime," the children's book author told co-host Hoda Kotb on Dec. 29.



Jenna Bush Hager posts a sweet family photo on Instagram on New Year's Eve, 2023

Bush Hager went on to explain how she and her twin dined at one of Mila's favorite spots, Taco Cabana, while traveling together.

Mila then decided to make her own queso — "Her mother's famous recipe…right on the back of the Velveeta," Bush Hager clarified — and FaceTimed her mom to flaunt the family favorite. The TV personality demonstrated how Mila slowly ate each chip, making a show of savoring her "dripping" queso.

When "Auntie Barbara" would come into frame on the call, Mila would halt her queso antics and switch into her sweet demeanor. "Oh, Auntie Barbara, I love you so much. I don't want to tempt you."

Once her mom got back on FaceTime, she resumed her payback plan.

Jenna Bush Hager poses with writer Colleen Hoover and her sister, Barbara Bush on New Year's Eve, 2023

"It's so bizarre…I got gaslit. I get gaslit at least once a day," Bush Hager quipped.

The 10-year-old also made an elaborate PowerPoint presentation-level argument of why she deserves to have her own debit card.

"We had said no. And we had said no. And we had said no," Bush Hager said, then confessed that they caved after the meticulously detailed speech.

Sharing a fun photo of the entire Bush clan on Christmas, including Bush Hager's dad, former President George W. Bush, and her mom, former First Lady Laura Bush, she said of the group shot, "Bad selfie, wonderful Christmas. 🎄🎄🎄❤️❤️."

With no kisses in sight, Mila appeared back in her "sweet" mode, smiling wide with the happy-looking crew.

