Jenna Bush Hager Shares the Heartbreaking Letter Her Daughter Mila Sent Home from Summer Camp

Jenna Bush Hager is sharing the very emotional letter her daughter wrote home from summer camp.

During Wednesday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the mom of three said she recently received the "saddest" letter from her 8-year-old daughter Mila, which she shared, "broke my heart in a million pieces."

Bush Hager then pulled up her daughter's heart-wrenching message on her phone and began to read the letter aloud.

"Dear Mom and Dad, I miss you. I wish I could be with you," the Today co-host read, taking on a dramatic tone. "P.S. Daddy, how much longer 'til you pick me up? I miss you too much. I need to stop crying. So goodbye. I miss you terribly, Mom and Dad."

Bush Hager, who also shares daughter Poppy Louise, 5½, and son Henry "Hal" Harold, 23 months, with husband Henry Hager, said she also snapped a picture of the letter to send to her own parents.

When the couple initially read their daughter's message, Bush Hager said her husband considered bringing Mila home.

"Henry goes, 'Should we just go? Should I just go get her?' I was like, 'No, she's fine,' " Bush Hager shared.

Last month, Bush Hager said on the talk show that it was an emotional experience when dropping Mila off at camp.

"She was like, 'Don't cry, Mommy,' and I said, 'I'm not going to cry,' " Bush Hager recalled. "I had on my sunglasses. There was something about it because it's the camp I went to as a little girl, so there was this nostalgia."

"Also, I got out of the car and she said, 'Mommy, I have sunscreen in my eyes.' But I knew she didn't have sunscreen in her eyes," she added. "It was just this feeling of ... she's old! How is she old enough to go away from me for three weeks?"

Earlier this month, Bush Hager shared a gallery of snapshots from her family activities so far this summer, featuring sweet moments with her husband and three kids.

"Photo dump: LOVING summer so very much," Bush Hager captioned the Instagram upload.