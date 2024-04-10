Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her 'One Regret' from High School

The "Today" host turned back time to her teenage years, recalling the one thing she wishes she did as a student

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Sygma/Getty Jenna Bush Hager reminisced on her high school days during the April 10 broadcast of "Today with Hoda & Jenna"

Jenna Bush Hager is reflecting on her high school days — and regrets!

On the April 10 broadcast of Today with Hoda and Jenna, Bush Hager, 42, confessed to co-host Hoda Kotb that she has one big regret from her teenage years.

The daughter of former President George W. Bush was involved in several activities as a teen, but revealed that she was "too nervous" to pursue one of her interests at her "big public high school."

"It was so huge that it wasn’t like, 'Oh, there’s one cool kid.' But the one thing that I always tell my kids — which I’m sure they’re just starting to plug their ears — is that the one regret I have is that I didn’t act," she told Kotb, 59.

"I was too nervous to do things like that," Bush Hager added. "To go on stage."

Related: Jenna Bush Hager Says Son Hal Didn't 'Humiliate Me' on Today — Despite Sister Mila 'Egging Him On' (Exclusive)

Mark Peterson/Corbis/Getty George W. Bush, then the governor of Texas, poses with wife Laura and daughter Jenna during his 1998 reelection campaign

But the Today host did keep busy in high school, she said. Instead of pursuing drama, Bush Hager participated in a smattering of other extracurriculars.

"I ran track, poorly. I was on the newspaper. I was on the student council," she recalled, adding that she also participated in cross country and field hockey.

"I loved the idea of being on a team and cheering everybody on," she noted. "I really, really loved it."

Related: Jenna Bush Hager Says George W. Bush Is 'Doing Great' as She Recalls How They Spent the Last Eclipse (Exclusive)

After Kotb asked what position Bush Hager held in student government, she added, "I had a different one every year."

"I think I was VP of my senior class, but Barbara says I wasn’t," she said, referring to her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush.

"So you were busy but you didn’t do acting, even though you wanted to," Kotb assessed, and Bush Hager added, "No, but I wish I had."

Story continues

Intrigued by the revelation, Kotb said that she would've thought Bush Hager was "always outgoing." Bush Hager agreed that she was, but insisted that it didn't keep her from being "nervous" to take the stage.

Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Sygma/Getty Twin sisters Jenna and Barbara Bush outside of the George Bush Library in 1998

Bush Hager has reflected on her years as a student before, previously revealing that she and sister Barbara, also 42, were not the best teen drivers and recalling a time the siblings had a crush on the same boy as middle schoolers.

Now, the mom of three does her best to impart the wisdom she’s gathered to her daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 8, and son Hal, 4, whom she shares with husband Henry Chase Hager.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rather than talking about "motherhood or marrying," her daughters discuss their future career paths, she revealed in 2022.

"Mila's like 'I'm going to write a story, I'm going to be an author. I'm going to be a lawyer,' all these things," Bush Hager said at the time, adding that — much like herself — her youngest daughter has aspirations in the theater.

"Poppy's like, 'I'm going to be an actor.'"

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.