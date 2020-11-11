Jenna Bush Hager Posts Sweet Photos Of Giving The Obama Girls A White House Tour

Jenna Bush Hager remembered a heartwarming moment her family shared with Malia and Sasha Obama 12 years ago.

Bush Hager, alongside her twin sister Barbara and mother, Laura Bush, showed the girls around the White House shortly after Barack Obama won the 2008 election.

“Twelve years ago (!!!) today—I drove from my job teaching in Baltimore to meet my mom and sister in DC to show the next residents of this house their new home,” the author and co-host of “Today with Hoda & Jenna” wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, alongside three sweet photos.

View photos (Photo: Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram) More

“Barbara and I taught the girls how to slide down the banister and all the secrets of the White House we loved as little girls—the best hiding spots, the movie theatre, and bowling alley,” she said.

“We showed them our rooms that would soon be theirs. Twelve years!” Bush Hager said, adding, “PS I love my ‘teacher outfit’ it makes me nostalgic for that time.”

Bush Hager has spoken about giving the Obama family a White House tour before, but the story seemed especially poignant this week, given the country’s fraught political situation.

Despite losing the popular vote and failing to secure the electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency, President Donald Trump has yet to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, and continues to make dangerous, baseless accusations of voter fraud. Biden secured the necessary electoral votes on Saturday.

Trump ― and his staff ― have refused to promise a peaceful transition of power and have yet to invite Biden and his family to the White House.

View photos Malia and Sasha Obama pass former President Bill Clinton, then-Sen. Hillary Clinton, and Jenna Bush as they are shown to their seats at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of Barack Obama on Jan. 20, 2009. (Photo: Rick Wilking / Reuters) More

Bush Hager’s post ― and the reaction to it ― came days after she spoke the letter that her grandfather, the late President George H.W. Bush, left for his successor, President Bill Clinton, on the latter’s Inauguration Day.

In the poignant letter, Bush wrote that he wished Clinton “great happiness” and offered advice.

“You will be our president when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well,” the letter said. “Your success now is our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you.”

The letter is “about a love and a respect for our country,” Bush Hager said on Monday’s episode of “Today.” She added that her grandfather “had that so much that he created this beautiful tradition that I hope will continue.”

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

Related...

Pompeo Says There Will Be Smooth Transition To 'Second Trump Administration'

Georgia's Congressional Republicans Can't Spell 'Georgia' In Vote Fraud Letter

Fox News Is Pushing Dangerous Propaganda About Election Theft

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.