Jenna Bush Hager Jokes Niece Cora Is 'Already Gaslighting' Barbara Pierce Bush: 'Totally Unreliable Narrator'

Barbara Pierce Bush shares daughter Cora with husband Craig Coyne

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Jenna Bush Hager's son with Barbara Pierce Bush's daughter (L), Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush

Barbara Pierce Bush has a feisty little toddler on her hands.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show with twin sister and Love Comes First co-author Jenna Bush Hager, the 41-year-old mom shared an update on daughter Cora Georgia, 2.

"Two, that's a fun age sometimes," the daytime host noted before asking if Cora was in her "terrible twos" yet.

"Not yet," Barbara shared, to which Clarkson said that when it came to her two kids, she got "three-nagers" instead.



"That's what I'm scared of, that it's just delayed," Barbara said, adding, "And I keep saying she's perfect, and then she's gonna sneak up on me."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Jenna Bush Hager Talks 'Carrying On' Childhood Favorite Reads with Her Three Kids (Exclusive)

Of her toddler's personality, Barbara shared that the little one is "super joyful."

"Meow was her first word, but her other word is 'no,' " she said. "She's a totally unreliable narrator. She'll be eating watermelon and I'll say, 'Oh is that watermelon?' 'No.'"

"She's already gaslighting her!" Bush Hager chimed in. "It starts at a young age."

"She does it with the cutest voice," Barbara said in Cora's defense. "So now 15 years from now, she's been encouraged to act like this by her mother."

"That's gaslighting," her twin doubled down.

Barbara Bush Pierce/instagram Barbara Pierce Bush and husband Craig Coyne with newborn Cora

While touring on The Superpower Sisterhood last year, Barbara opened up to PEOPLE about her life as a new mom.

"It's been incredible. It's been better than I even thought it would be," she shared.

Barbara said that what made the experience "incredibly meaningful" was visiting Cora in the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital. She says she and her husband "had no idea" that the NICU was named after her late namesake.

Story continues

"I went there to go visit her and looked over on the wall, and it said Barbara Bush Children's Hospital," Barbara, 40, remembered. "So, in many ways, it felt divine that she was born in Maine near where we were married and where we have so many memories as a family. Then I felt how poignant and meaningful it was in a place that meant something to my grandmother."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.