Jenna Bush Hager Introduces 'Beautiful' New Kitten Hollywood on Instagram: 'I Love Her'

Jenna Bush Hager Debuts New Cat 'Hollywood'

Jenna Bush Hager's new kitten is the star of the household!

The Today host, 41, introduced her furry new family member to her over 1.3 million Instagram followers on Monday after mentioning she welcomed the kitten to her family around Christmas earlier in the month.

"Do you see why we call her Hollywood?" Bush Hager asks in the video in the social media post. "She's beautiful."

In the clip, Bush Hager, wearing a black shirt, holds the small feline while Hollywood squints at the camera.

"But we call her 'Holly' for short. Holly, middle name 'Wood,' last name 'Hager,'" the new cat mom adds in the Instagram video, which she captioned, "Instagram, meet Hollywood! My eyes are red from cat allergies, but I love her."

The TV personality went on in the post's video to tell a funny story about how Hollywood was "covered in spaghetti" the previous night after Bush Hager's her kids, whom she shares with husband Henry Hager, dropped noodles on the pet.

"So we think she's Italian," Hager jokes in the clip.

In early January, Bush Hager broke the news to her co-host, Hoda Kotb, that her daughter Mila got a cat for Christmas and that the new addition had already managed to cause chaos by disappearing.

"Kittens are quite little, and last night, before bed, it was around 8 o'clock; Holly would not be found anywhere," Bush Hager said at the time. "Holly was missing. All night long, I was up, 'Here kitty kitty kitty.' Every hour on the hour."

The following day, the cat was found stuck in the pantry.

"She was locked all night!" Bush Hager exclaimed. "She was locked! But I fed her; I put her in her little box; I put her on Mila. She's so relieved, and I am so relieved."